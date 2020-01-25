US still weighing how to protect troops in Iraq from missiles

The US is still trying to determine where to put defensive resources in Iraq to address mile and rocket threats. Up to 34 US soldiers have suffered minor injuries as a result of the Iranian ballistic missile attack earlier this month on a base housing US troops. One US contractor was killed last month in rocket fire by pro-Iranian militias in Iraq. This exposed the lack of air defense for US troops in Iraq. Now reports say the US is likely to send more defenses to the region.

US Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman did not elaborate at a press conference Friday but did indicate the US is considering options and that CENTCOM commander Kenneth McKenzie is looking at what might be best. He said there are many threats in the Middle East, including Iranian ballistic missiles. However there are also katyusha rocket threats in Iraq as well as drones and cruise missiles that Iran used against Saudi Arabia. So the US commanders “on the ground” must decide. On January 8 US forces came under fire. They didn’t have anti-missile systems but that is an option for deployment as a “force protection measure.” The US commanders in the Gulf are not examining what they need, the Pentagon says. However the US is tight-lipped on what that system might be.

The options current involve dispersing soldiers and seeking shelter in bunkers. The US has early warning systems so soldiers can disperse. The US is looking now at different weapon systems to protect the troops. However, so far the American top brass seem to be looking at whether to “make adjustments,” and haven’t actually sent weapons systems yet. Fox News reported on Thursday that Patriot batteries could be sent but that there was also a shortage of them. The US also has two Iron Dome batteries it acquired last year. The system, developed in Israel by Rafael with US support also has an American partner at Raytheon. The US has few other options to defend against smaller rockets and mortars.