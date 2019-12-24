The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian targets in eastern Syria - report

According to Deir Ezzor 24, the attack was likely carried out by Israel and the target may have been an arms depot belonging to the Iranian militias.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
DECEMBER 24, 2019 01:53
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Unidentified aircraft struck targets belonging to Iranian militias near Al-Mayadin east of Deir Ezzor in eastern Syria on Sunday, according to Deir EzZor 24, a local news source.
Powerful explosions were heard in the area as the attacks happened. According to Deir Ezzor 24, the attack was likely carried out by Israel and the target may have been an arms depot belonging to the Iranian militias.
The Syrian news source noted that Israeli aircraft have recently intensified air strikes on Iranian positions near Al-Bukamal, along the Syria-Iraq border. Al-Mayadin is located along the Euphrates.
On Sunday night, three people were killed in reported Israeli strikes in the Damascus area, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Hezbollah and Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) members are located in the area.
A political advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khameni told Russian media that "there will be a response to Israeli attacks in Syria sooner or later, through the Syrian and Lebanese people," according to Kan news.
Rumors spread that the IRGC's Aerospace commander, General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, was killed in Israeli attacks on Sunday night, but Iranian media later stated that Hajizadeh is "in perfect health."
During the strikes local reports indicated several weapons warehouses were hit, causing material damages.
Al Akhbar, a Lebanese daily, said that a wave of missiles was allegedly spotted coming from near the Golan Heights and off the Lebanese coast over Sidon.
On Sunday night, it was reported that a UAV fell in the area of Aqraba in the outskirts of Damascus with the original target allegedly being an Iranian weapons storage facility.
Another report from Lebanon claimed that Israel was attacking in Syria from the skies of the Lebanese city of Sidon.
There were a total of 10 injuries reported, according to Arabic sources.
In November, 23 people were killed when the IDF struck tens of targets in Damascus, west of Damascus and the Syrian Golan Heights, belonging both to the regime of Bashar Assad and the Quds Force, within minutes in response to rockets that were launched towards Israel. All the targets were located within 80 km. of Israel’s border.
Multiple airstrikes have targeted Iranian forces and militias in eastern Syria in the past few months. At least two strikes targeted the area in December alone. A strategic border crossing between Iraq and Syria and the Iranian-controlled Imam Ali military base is located in the border town of Al-Bukamal.
Seth J. Frantzman, Jerusalem Post Staff and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Iran Syria Syria Airstrikes airstrikes
