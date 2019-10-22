WATCH: Protestors in Lebanon calm young boy, sing 'Baby Shark'

One mother experienced a light moment in a rather dark time as protesters flooded the streets of Beirut on Saturday night.



Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Lebanon to protest proposed new taxes on residents, including a 20-cent charge for a WhatsApp feature that allows people to make calls with an internet connection instead of a phone line.



Reuters contributed to this story.











Elaine Jabbour was driving just south of Beirut when her car was surrounded by protesters, according to CNN.She said she told the protesters that she had her 15-month-old son, Robin, in the car with her and asked them not to scare him.Then to her surprise, the group began to sing "Baby Shark," a song that's known around the world and has become somewhat of a toddler anthem.The video has quickly spread not just around Lebanon, but around the world.The demonstrations began on Thursday and are not just about the WhatsApp tax. Protesters say they are also attempting to challenge the sectarian government where all the power is in the hands of the political and business elites.The reforms included the symbolic halving of the salaries of ministers and lawmakers, as well as moves towards implementing long-delayed measures vital to putting the public finances on a sustainable path.However, the people are yet to be satisfied to took to the streets for a fifth day to block roads and continue protests.

