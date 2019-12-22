Holiday parody boyband, Boyz II Menorah, sparks up for Hanukkah

A new comic supergroup, Boyz II Menorah, debuted on James Corden’s The Late Late Show host on Thursday night to spark holiday excitement by releasing a Hanukkah-themed anthem, “A Week and a Day,” in a video. Grooving to a 90s boyband vibe, James Corden, who is currently starring in the musical film, Cats, performs the tune along with Zach Braff, Charlie Puth, Josh Peck and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. The video starts with a brunette looking at a calendar and as her gaze rests on December 22, the first night of Hanukkah this year, Corden appears wearing a white hoodie, whispering seductively, “Girl, it’s that special time of year. The festival of lights. But there ain’t no light that shines brighter than the one in year eyes.” The whole band, dressed in white, appears and Peck, best known for starring in the Nickelodeon sitcom, Drake & Josh, sings, ”Got a week and a day of love for you this Hanukkah, girl.” Mintz-Plasse, who was in Superbad and Kick-Ass, chimes in, singing, "Got a week and a day to show you how much I care."Singing star Puth croons, "Got a week and a day of presents for a girl that shines brighter than any menorah,” as a stack of presents appears on the brunette’s table. Braff, who starred in the television series, Scrubs and the movie, Garden State with Natalie Portman, gets the next line: "When you light the candles, baby, I wanna be there.”Harmonizing, Boyz II Menorah sings, “When the world gets sad, our hearts will free us/ Just like Judas Maccabeus / When you light the candles, baby, I wanna be there.”
As the song continues, some of the presents are revealed, including a Chai necklace, a snow globe with a hanukkiah inside, a “Spin the Dreidel” game, a bottle of Manischewitz wine, a Ruth Bader Ginsburg doll, a check for $18, Hanukkah-themed socks and a bagel and lox meal. The group, now wearing headphones, sing into a microphones as if they are in a recording session.The song continues with verses for every night, with lyrics that include, "Candle five: Oh girl, you spin me like a dreidel / Candle six: You pick me up when I fall down / Candle seven: Then you wrap me up like a blintz and rock me like a cradle / Candle eight: Your eyes are fires that make melt. You're lovin' is sweet than Hanukkah gelt."Rapping some prayer-related puns, Braff says, "Girl, Baruch Ata—I don't know how you do it." while Mintz-Plasse murmurs, "Eloheinu Melech Ha-O-love to be with you." The group also tosses around a blue-and-white basketball as the brunette pines for them, only to see that by the end of the holiday, they’re grinning out of the calendar at her. This follows the Six13 "Star Wars Chanukah" video released last week by the a cappella group. As the candles are lit this week, perhaps some more comic holiday songs will brighten the holiday.
