NASA's first all-female spacewalk happens today!

NASA's first all-female spacewalk takes place on Friday.



Astronauts Christina Koch, an American, and Jessica Meir, a Swedish-American-Israeli, will head out on a spacewalk to replace a power controller that failed over the weekend.

Gearing up for Friday’s spacewalk to help the ground teams repair one of the battery channels with @Astro_Christina.



. . . first spacesuit selfie, check!✔️



Photos will be much more spectacular once we pass through the hatch. Be sure to watch live: https://t.co/8ggAQFbzAh pic.twitter.com/oXUDnDvLLY — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) October 16, 2019

Koch and Meir are scheduled to exit the International Space Station on Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:50 AM ET. NASA will livestream the event on NASA Live starting at 6:50 a.m. ET that day.Earlier this week, NASA announced the spacewalk would take place on Thursday or Friday. It was initially scheduled for Monday.Originally, the first all-female spacewalk was to take place in March. It had to be postponed after properly fitting spacesuits weren't ready in time for Koch and astronaut Anne McClain.———©2019 The Providence Journal - contributed to this reportDistributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

