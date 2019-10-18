NASA's first all-female spacewalk happens today!

NASA's first all-female spacewalk takes place on Friday.
Astronauts Christina Koch, an American, and Jessica Meir, a Swedish-American-Israeli, will head out on a spacewalk to replace a power controller that failed over the weekend.
Koch and Meir are scheduled to exit the International Space Station on Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:50 AM ET. NASA will livestream the event on NASA Live starting at 6:50 a.m. ET that day.
Earlier this week, NASA announced the spacewalk would take place on Thursday or Friday. It was initially scheduled for Monday.
Originally, the first all-female spacewalk was to take place in March. It had to be postponed after properly fitting spacesuits weren't ready in time for Koch and astronaut Anne McClain.
