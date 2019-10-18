Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

NASA's first all-female spacewalk happens today!

Women are making history on the final frontier.

By ABIGAIL ROSENTHAL/GATEHOUSE MEDIA/THE PROVIDENCE JOURNAL/TNS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 18, 2019 14:26
NASA Live via YouTube

NASA's first all-female spacewalk takes place on Friday.

Astronauts Christina Koch, an American, and Jessica Meir, a Swedish-American-Israeli, will head out on a spacewalk to replace a power controller that failed over the weekend.

Koch and Meir are scheduled to exit the International Space Station on Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:50 AM ET. NASA will livestream the event on NASA Live starting at 6:50 a.m. ET that day.


Earlier this week, NASA announced the spacewalk would take place on Thursday or Friday. It was initially scheduled for Monday.

Originally, the first all-female spacewalk was to take place in March. It had to be postponed after properly fitting spacesuits weren't ready in time for Koch and astronaut Anne McClain.


