Actor Peter Fonda dead at age 79 -People magazine

Easy Ride
actor Peter Fonda, the son of Henry Fonda and the brother of Jane Fonda, has died at age 79 after suffering respiratory failure from lung cancer, People magazine
reported on Friday, citing a statement from his family.
"It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that Peter Fonda has passed away," the family said, according to People.
