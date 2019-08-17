Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Actor Peter Fonda dead at age 79 -People magazine

'Easy Ride' actor Peter Fonda, the son of Henry Fonda and the brother of Jane Fonda, has died at age 79.

By REUTERS
August 17, 2019 01:40
Actor Peter Fonda dead at age 79 -People magazine

easy rider 88.298. (photo credit: )

Easy Ride actor Peter Fonda, the son of Henry Fonda and the brother of Jane Fonda, has died at age 79 after suffering respiratory failure from lung cancer, People magazine reported on Friday, citing a statement from his family.


"It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that Peter Fonda has passed away," the family said, according to People. 


