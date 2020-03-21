To fight coronavirus, Poland will use illegal vodka

The Polish state currently has 500,000 liters of illegal vodka and other spirits, as of Friday, they’d be used for disinfection.





Poland confiscated vodka and other spirits which are either smuggled into the country or produced without proper license, usually such substances are destroyed once they are no longer needed as evidence.

As of Friday, the customs and tax-collection services announced that these spirits will not be destroyed but used to disinfect houses, cars, and rooms to promote public health from COVID 19.

