Washington state cinema evacuated due to human urine

Moviegoers were understandably "pissed off" Friday evening when a movie theater in the city of North Bend, Washington, was evacuated due to receiving a package with a mysterious substance – which turned out to be human urine.According to a CNN report, a package marked as containing a "highly contagious human substance" was accidentally delivered to the movie theater, rather than to a medical center in Tacoma, 80 km. away.In the ensuing panic, streets were shut down and the theater was evacuated, and the cinema's manager was hospitalized.Eastside firefighters soon dispatched five "hazmat techs" to the scene.
The firefighters' tweet promoted some speculation over social media over the identity of the contagious human substance, with many believing it could be blood.After an hour, it was confirmed that the substance was simply urine, and it was safely disposed.The theater announced on Saturday that the premises was safe for customers and would be open in time for a screening of Frozen II.Hopefully the only thing yellow at the theater now is buttered popcorn.
Happening Now! B171, B181, L171, HM173, A171, E178 and E182 at Northbend theater for hazmat call with a box marked “highly contagious human substance”. Box has been isolated and one patient treated as a precaution. Five hazmat techs on scene. pic.twitter.com/mLdSaexN2u— Eastside Firefighters (@IAFF2878) November 30, 2019
The firefighters' tweet promoted some speculation over social media over the identity of the contagious human substance, with many believing it could be blood.After an hour, it was confirmed that the substance was simply urine, and it was safely disposed.The theater announced on Saturday that the premises was safe for customers and would be open in time for a screening of Frozen II.Hopefully the only thing yellow at the theater now is buttered popcorn.