Will Prince William follow his predecessors and get a tattoo in Jerusalem?

The internet is abuzz with rumors about the Duke of Cambridge's upcoming trip to Israel, during which he may be considering to follow in the footsteps of his predecessors and receive a traditional tattoo.



Buckingham Palace announced on March 1 that the Prince William will be visiting Israel, Jordan and the West Bank this summer, which will represent the first official Royal visit to Israel and the West Bank





The Royal family has not visited Israel since 1948 due to controversial and historical grievances between the British, Israelis and the Palestinians. Prince William will be the first Duke of Cambridge to visit the Holy Land in 70 years and will follow in the footsteps of three British Princes who made official trips to the Holy Land in the nineteenth century.The history of official visits to the Holy Land began with Prince Albert Edward who visited the holy land in 1862 and he was followed by his two sons, Prince Albert Victor and George V, twenty years later.In their tours of the holy land, Prince William's progenitors got tattoos on their arms consisting of five crosses and the three crowns of Jerusalem, according to the NGO Britain Israel Communications and Research Center (BICOM).The tattoo was given by the Razzouk family, who were Coptic Christians specializing in tattoos and migrated to Jerusalem in 1750 from Egypt, according to BICOM. Today, the family still has a parlor on Saint George street near the Jaffa Gate in the Old City.No sources have confirmed that the Duke of Cambridge will indeed receive the tattoo.