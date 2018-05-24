May 24 2018
|
Sivan, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Will Prince William follow his predecessors and get a tattoo in Jerusalem?

In their tours of the holy land, Prince William's progenitors got tattoos on their arms consisting of five crosses and the three crowns of Jerusalem.

By
May 24, 2018 18:06
1 minute read.
Will Prince William follow his predecessors and get a tattoo in Jerusalem?

Britain's Prince William attends the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva in London, February 28, 2018 . REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRIS JACKSON)

The internet is abuzz with rumors about the Duke of Cambridge's upcoming trip to Israel, during which he may be considering to follow in the footsteps of his predecessors and receive a traditional tattoo.

Buckingham Palace announced on March 1 that the Prince William will be visiting Israel, Jordan and the West Bank this summer, which will represent the first official Royal visit to Israel and the West Bank

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The Royal family has not visited Israel since 1948 due to controversial and historical grievances between the British, Israelis and the Palestinians. Prince William will be the first Duke of Cambridge to visit the Holy Land in 70  years and will follow in the footsteps of three British Princes who made official trips to the Holy Land in the nineteenth century.

The history of official visits to the Holy Land began with Prince Albert Edward who visited the holy land in 1862 and he was followed by his two sons, Prince Albert Victor and George V, twenty years later.

In their tours of the holy land, Prince William's progenitors got tattoos on their arms consisting of five crosses and the three crowns of Jerusalem, according to the NGO Britain Israel Communications and Research Center (BICOM).

The tattoo was given by the Razzouk family, who were Coptic Christians specializing in tattoos and migrated to Jerusalem in 1750 from Egypt, according to BICOM. Today, the family still has a parlor on Saint George street near the Jaffa Gate in the Old City.

No sources have confirmed that the Duke of Cambridge will indeed receive the tattoo.


Related Content

Actresses Scarlett Johansson and Rebel Wilson
May 23, 2018
Scarlett Johansson, Rebel Wilson team up for Nazi satire

By AMY SPIRO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut