The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

For the Trump peace plan to work, Palestinians must give peace a chance

As Abba Eban said after the Geneva Peace Conference with Arab countries in 1973, “Palestinians never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.”

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 21:28
Palestinian demonstrators burn pictures depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and representations of U.S and Israeli flags during a protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in the southern Gaza Strip January 29, 2020. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
Palestinian demonstrators burn pictures depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and representations of U.S and Israeli flags during a protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in the southern Gaza Strip January 29, 2020.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
The Arab League vote in Cairo on Saturday supporting the Palestinian Authority and expressing opposition to US President Donald Trump’s recently unveiled peace plan for the Middle East was harmful, not helpful.
In the same vein, PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s announcement that he has decided to sever all relations with the US and Israel, including security coordination, was ill-advised, and should be reconsidered carefully.
The plan, “Peace to Prosperity: A Vision to Improve the Lives of the Palestinian and Israeli People,” formally announced by Trump at a White House press conference on January 28, was immediately endorsed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as his primary contender in the March 2 elections, Blue and White Party chairman Benny Gantz.
The plan calls for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state in about 70% of the West Bank. Israel would retain Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, keep the Jordan Valley under Israeli control and have the right to formally declare sovereignty over these areas.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo notably urged the PA to come up with a “counter offer” that could form the basis of future negotiations. “I know the Israelis would be prepared to sit down and negotiate on the basis of the vision that the president laid out,” he said.
In an interview with Channel 12 news, Pompeo made it clear that the Palestinians had a path to statehood under the plan: “It grants the Palestinians a state that’s conditional on some really simple things... like stopping terrorism [and] acknowledging Israel as the Jewish state. These are basic things for peace and prosperity in the region.”
As a show of goodwill, the Trump administration has insisted that Israel not approve any annexation of territory – including that of the Jordan Valley – until after a new Israeli government is formed. We urge the Palestinian Authority to wait until such a government takes office before making any rash decisions it might later regret.
As The Jerusalem Post correspondent Khaled Abu Toameh pointed out, Abbas has made similar threats in the past to cut all relations with the US and Israel, including security ties, but refrained from following through on these threats partly out of fear that Hamas would take over.
“Abbas knows that without the security coordination, he won’t be able to leave Ramallah,” one Palestinian political analyst was quoted as saying.
On the flip side, it makes much more sense for the Palestinians to reconsider the benefits that the Trump peace plan could yield.
The economic portion of the plan proposes a $50 billion investment fund for infrastructure and business projects in the Palestinian territories, which promise much-needed industry, jobs and prosperity. Several Arab states previously expressed their willingness to come aboard to help finance the fund, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco.
But as Abba Eban said after the Geneva Peace Conference with Arab countries in 1973, “Palestinians never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.”
The Trump peace offer is a historic opportunity for the sides to break an impasse that has gone on for way too long, and to resume the path to peace. It is a most welcome starting point for an enduring peace treaty, such as the ones Israel has with Egypt and Jordan. The Trump administration should be thanked – and not spat at – by all parties involved.
We recognize the wisdom in the words of the former US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley: “It takes two hands to clap.” In other words, the Palestinians must be brought on board for any peace process to have a chance.
But to borrow John Lennon’s words, now is the time to “give peace a chance” – before it’s too late. In this spirit, we urge the Palestinians and the Arab League to reconsider their refusal, hold off on their threats to sever ties and return to the negotiating table after next month’s Israeli elections.


Tags Peace process Trump's Peace Plan Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For the Trump peace plan to work, Palestinians must give peace a chance By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s Right needs to realize Washington isn’t stupid - Analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Palestinian rage, new realities and the real deal By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump’s game-changing speech of the century By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by