New approach to fight the new antisemites

There is no silver bullet to fight and defeat antisemitism. Hundreds of millions, maybe billions of dollars and hundreds of organizations are devoted to this issue, but the age-old hatred is rising faster than ever in America.Too many of these responses to Jew-hatred are reactionary and risk-averse. Organizations that aim to fight antisemitism frequently address general trends or individual instances of hate when such instances occur, rather than develop a broad, coordinated strategy to combat the groups that promotes hatred and violence toward Jews. This is a crisis. We need to invest in new and unique approaches in the same way venture capitalists and start-ups find innovative solutions to dynamic and developing challenges. We need to invest our scarce resources in stopping Jew-hatred with the same commitment and devotion which the governments of Iran, Turkey and the Gulf states, as well as other enemies of the Jewish people, invest billions in spreading antisemitism. It’s time to go on the offensive, think outside the box, fund and use cutting-edge research, and create collaborative models that drive dynamic impact.The multi-network collaboration modelThe model I have been implementing to fight antisemitism in the United States brings together a network of philanthropists with three networks of nonprofit organizations: research and analysis groups, boots-on-the-ground organizations, and media outlets including social media. The model ensures that each group has enough autonomy to function without being bogged down by lack of funds, in-depth research, and collaboration with other complementing organizations.The philanthropists who take part in the new multi-network model do more than just throw money at problems – they lead the efforts, spend time on brainstorming, encourage collaboration, and actively push for change. They utilize their financial resources to support the unique goals they share with the nonprofits they support and spread awareness about their important work through media and social networks.In addition to investing money, these philanthropists invest their time, energy and social capital to help achieve shared goals. They support dozens of organizations, whether researchers and analysts, boots on the ground, or media outlets, and help them build synergies and force-multiplication. The philanthropic network and nonprofit groups must work closely together to achieve quality outcomes.THE PARTICIPATION of researchers and analysts is key to this model. Leveraging their data and expertise, they provide philanthropists and boots-on-the-ground organizations with unique insight and advise on the optimal and most strategic action to take.The media network spreads awareness of information and calls for action by covering the findings of analysts and the activities of boots on the ground. By connecting these networks, we create synergies, eliminate redundancies, and drive maximum impact with limited resources.The groups within the boots-on-the-ground network are on the frontlines; they put the unique information and the strategies developed by researchers into action. The network includes a diverse group of organizations from campus to Capitol Hill, including legal groups and advocacy organizations. They are supported by the resources of the philanthropic network, the data of research organizations, and the awareness generated by the media network, which allows them to focus on maximizing the impact of their unique capabilities.The model in actionThe multi-network collaboration model can yield significant impact in combating antisemitism. The most recent example of this model’s success is “The New Antisemites” report, published in December 2019. This report highlights how the delegitimization campaign against Israel is driving the rise in antisemitism in the US and exposes a growing ideological alliance between the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and far-right hate groups that spread this evil.The report, which was compiled by the research organizations and circulated by the media network, goes on the offense against the new antisemites emerging in America. It uncovers their identities, affiliations with Palestinian terrorist groups, current strategies and methods, ultimate goals and funding sources, so that the public and decision-makers can take direct action against them before it’s too late.The report is backed by a wide coalition of 60 organizations which are acting together to turn its findings into action. Together, the collaborating networks are influencing three key groups: the public, opinion leaders, and policy-makers. And in doing so, they are going on offense and revolutionizing the approach in the fight against antisemitism.Antisemitism is not an individual experience; it affects all of us. It is also not just a Jewish problem, but an American problem, and it requires proactive, innovative and unified action. The multi-network collaboration model will get us there. It enables us to optimize our capabilities, find new solutions, and deliver far-reaching impact.To stop the hate that seeks to destroy us, we must come together ready to act with passion, discipline, and vision. Nothing less than our way of life is at stake.The writer is an Israeli-American “philantropreneur.” He can be reached at adam@milsteinff.org, on Twitter @AdamMilstein, and on Facebook at facebook.com/AdamMilsteinCP.