The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Jewish people are alive and well, the proof is in ashes

Ashes from the destruction of the Second Temple!

By DOV LIPMAN  
NOVEMBER 24, 2019 15:54
Tourists look at the Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, June 21, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Tourists look at the Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, June 21, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Soon after the Six Day War, Rabbi Shubert Spero, prominent rabbi of the Young Israel of Cleveland, visited Jerusalem and met with Rabbi Yeshayahu Hadari, head of Yeshivat Hakotel, the rabbinic seminary built adjacent to the Western Wall. During the meeting, Rabbi Hadari gave Rabbi Spero some ashes that were discovered during excavations of the Temple Mount area, and which archeologists dated to the time of the destruction of the Second Temple.
Ashes from the destruction of the Second Temple!
Rabbi Hadari instructed Rabbi Spero to take the ashes to America and to use them for all weddings that he would perform there (it is customary to put some ashes on the forehead of a groom as he prepares for his wedding ceremony, as a reminder that his happiness cannot be complete in the face of our Temple having been burned to the ground). Rabbi Spero used these ashes for hundreds of weddings over the course of decades, connecting Diaspora Jews to their heritage in Jerusalem.
Rabbi Spero and his wife moved to Israel 36 years ago and brought the ashes with him to use during family weddings. And last week, those special ashes were placed on my son’s forehead, as he married Rabbi Spero’s great-granddaughter in Jerusalem.
For 2,000 years our ancestors prayed for our national return to Jerusalem, and yearned for the fulfillment of the biblical prophecy that a time will come when brides and grooms will rejoice in the streets of Jerusalem. We as a family experienced the fulfillment of this prophecy last week, and Rabbi Spero was able to use those special ashes from the Temple’s destruction for a fourth generation (!), signifying that despite the destruction and all the persecution that we have experienced as a people, the Jewish people are alive and well.
But there was another layer to this reality at this wedding.
On September 9, 2003, Rabbi Spero’s son-in-law, Rabbi Dr. David Applebaum, took his 20-year-old daughter Naava to get some coffee on the night before her wedding, which was scheduled to take place at the Ramat Rahel hall in Jerusalem. A Palestinian terrorist blew himself up as the Applebaums were entering Café Hillel in Jerusalem’s German Colony, and both were killed along with others.
Despite this incomprehensible tragedy, the Spero family picked themselves up and continued moving forward – contributing toward building the State of Israel and bringing more Jewish children to the Jewish state – with many young girls now carrying the name Naava with pride. And last week the families with those young Naavas danced at the Ramat Rahel hall where Naava was supposed to get married, with a huppa made partially from Naava’s wedding dress – as the family celebrated the first wedding of its fourth generation in Israel.
The Jewish people are alive and well.
And this story goes even one step deeper. The speaker of the Knesset, Yuli Edelstein, honored us with his presence at the wedding and recited two blessings during the ceremony. Before he recited the blessings, Edelstein told the audience that David Applebaum was one of the people who came to visit him and other refuseniks who were trapped in the Soviet Union. David brought them Hebrew books and taught them Torah. Yuli gave public thanks to David’s family for the role that David played in helping him and other refuseniks during those trying times.
David Applebaum is no longer alive. But the people for whom he risked his life to teach Judaism in the Soviet Union are alive and well, thriving in Israel – with one of his students serving in the third-highest position in the land.
The Jewish people are alive and well.
Just two days after the wedding, Israel assassinated Islamic Jihad leader Abu al-Ata, and was then subjected to two days of more than 400 rockets fired into its cities. Imagine: 400 rockets fired into the cities of any other country in the world would bring the entire country to a standstill and would certainly lead many to consider fleeing for a safer home. But Israelis stayed strong in the face of the attacks. An iconic picture showed mothers and their babies who were born in Ashkelon’s Barzilai  Medical Center’s underground bomb shelter during the bombardment.
The Talmud teaches that the Messiah’s birthday is the Ninth of Av, the Hebrew date on which both temples were destroyed. The commentaries explain that this does not mean that the person who will be the Messiah will be born on that actual date, but that the process of the final redemption began the moment the Temple was destroyed and the Jewish people were exiled from the Land of Israel. We are a people who do not lose hope and we build from our defeats, as the Bible says took place when the Israelites were enslaved in Egypt: “But the more they afflicted them, the more they multiplied.” (Exodus 1:12)
The Jewish people are alive and well. And given our unique ability and divine blessing to turn ashes into joy, we can rest assured that we always will be alive and well.
The writer was a member of the 19th Knesset.


Tags Temple Mount temple mount access temple mount history temple mount jerusalem
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Selective barring By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yosef I. Abramowitz Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times By MAYA JACOBS , YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Dov Lipman Jewish people are alive and well, the proof is in ashes By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by