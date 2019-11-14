NYC Conference
Will Israelis herald the revitalization of European Jewry?

Over 150,000 Israelis live in Europe today, and that number is growing. But their motivation for embracing Judaism is different than “classic” European Jews.

Israelis celebrate Independence Day on the beach, 2019. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Israelis celebrate Independence Day on the beach, 2019.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Not since the tearing down of the iron curtain has Europe seen the type of growth of its Jewish population as it is seeing today. But that spike is not coming from the East, but rather the Southeast – Israel, to be exact. Over 150,000 Israelis live in Europe today, and that number is growing. But their motivation for embracing Judaism is different than “classic” European Jews, as they see it as more of an attachment to their Israeli heritage than to Jewish religion. The question will be whether the two worlds – Israelis and classical European Jews – can come together and revitalize yiddishkeit on the continent. That is what the challenge of European Jewry will be.
According to two different surveys (one by JDC in 2018, and the other by Hakhel in 2019), less than half of Jewish millennials participate in activities organized by the local Jewish community. On the other hand, almost 90% want their children to know Hebrew and two-thirds want to transmit Jewish and Israeli values and culture to them. Interestingly, our study found that there were common trends between Jewish millennials in Europe and around the world, including a growing alienation from traditional institutions; a sincere need for an intimate, culture-based community; and connecting Judaism in response to global challenges (such as climate change or the refugee crisis). This can be perceived as a threat to Jewish institutions, but I suggest we look at it as an opportunity.
Israelis living abroad – estimated at 800,000 to one million – is a sensitive issue. Israel was built to serve as a home for the Jewish people and encourages Jews around the world to make aliyah. The large amount of Israeli expats shows, one would argue, that while the country invests hundreds of millions of dollars in persuading Diaspora Jews to migrate to Israel, it is not doing a great job in retaining its own born-and-bred citizens. Many think this phenomenon is rather new and has to do with post-Zionism, but in fact, Israeli sabras have left Israel since the early days, even before the establishment of the state itself. The last two or three decades indeed saw an increase of numbers due to better communication and transportation, as well as increasing globalization and transiency of the job and training market. Many millennials, in Israel and everywhere else, seek opportunities and experiences in other countries in order to expand their horizons, sharpen their competitive edge and even learn a new language. This is a basic trait of this generation, and it’s not going to change in the foreseeable future. Perhaps there is even an opportunity hidden in this reality.
European Jewry is facing some significant challenges, with dwindling communities in many cities and rising antisemitism. Most Israelis in Europe do not find themselves in the traditional and established communities because of cultural and religious gaps, and sometimes even lack of trust. On the other hand, many local Jewish communities are not going out of their way to greet the Israeli newcomers, even though this connection has the potential of securing the future of many of them. In some places, the number of local Israelis is even larger than the “original” Jewish population.
Israelis in Europe are there to stay. While there is regular transition, like all millennials, these new communities remain stable and are likely to grow and take root. The challenge facing the established Jewish institutions is how to embrace these new, emerging communities and make them part of the larger Jewish scene, as they may play a key role in revitalizing European Jewry. There needs to be a greater investment in Jewish intentional communities so that they can get the support they need to continue to grow. European Jewry has the opportunity to invest – and if it takes this opportunity, it will be able to retain these new immigrants, and their communities will continue to grow.
The writer is the founder and general director of Hakhel, the Jewish Intentional Communities Incubator.


Tags europe jews Israelis
