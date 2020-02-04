Biggest Vaping Trends Of 2020

The vaping industry has undergone a lot of change in recent years. This is why all the big players of the vaping circuit are trying to come up with something new. Be it vaping style, device or product, innovation is driving this entire segment. Today we are going to take a look at some of these emerging trends of 2020 which all vaping aficionados need to be in the loop of.

One of the most unique things about the vaping industry trends is that the size of vaping devices has diminished drastically. E-cigarettes were initially pretty noticeable. But development in technology has paved the path for smaller vapes. Companies are now investing in R&D to come up with gadgets that can be used in a discrete fashion.





Next in line comes nicotine salts which have surged in terms of popularity. E-juices have undergone a lot of modification lately and the nicotine salts are a glaring example of this innovation. Their name might spell a whole new story, but these salts are actually not salty. Rather the term salt is used for imparting a scientific definition to the same. They are produced by keeping the acid level intact. The best nicotine salts have a lower pH level compared to a nicotine solution. High levels of nicotine can hit your throat in a smoother fashion and even provide a nicotine buzz which can be compared with that of a cigarette. The nicotine salts serve as the best choice for people who are trying to get over cigarette addiction.

Donald Trump’s administration was planning on imposing a ban on flavored e-cigarettes. But given its surge in popularity, the government lobby is surely reconsidering their decision. Even shop owners have pointed at its popularity and have stated that they won’t be able to sustain the stiff competition if a ban in levied on flavored e-cigarettes.

Companies manufacturing vaping devices are trying to merge innovative technologies with modern designs. This is why they are working on vaping devices that can be integrated with smartphones. Features like Bluetooth are providing easy integration between both the vaping device and the phone.

The power of imposing regulations on various tobacco products has been conferred upon by the FDA. The vaping industry was not adequately regulated previously with sluggish operations in various sectors. But things are expected to change amidst continuing reports on illness caused due to vaping. Currently the U.S Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as local and state health departments are trying to investigate the reasons behind the outbreak of EVALI which is a vaping-related illness.

Conclusion