The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Biggest Vaping Trends Of 2020

The vaping industry has undergone a lot of change in recent years.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 14:54
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The vaping industry has undergone a lot of change in recent years. This is why all the big players of the vaping circuit are trying to come up with something new. Be it vaping style, device or product, innovation is driving this entire segment. Today we are going to take a look at some of these emerging trends of 2020 which all vaping aficionados need to be in the loop of.
One of the most unique things about the vaping industry trends is that the size of vaping devices has diminished drastically. E-cigarettes were initially pretty noticeable. But development in technology has paved the path for smaller vapes. Companies are now investing in R&D to come up with gadgets that can be used in a discrete fashion.

  • Next in line comes nicotine salts which have surged in terms of popularity. E-juices have undergone a lot of modification lately and the nicotine salts are a glaring example of this innovation. Their name might spell a whole new story, but these salts are actually not salty. Rather the term salt is used for imparting a scientific definition to the same. They are produced by keeping the acid level intact. The best nicotine salts have a lower pH level compared to a nicotine solution. High levels of nicotine can hit your throat in a smoother fashion and even provide a nicotine buzz which can be compared with that of a cigarette. The nicotine salts serve as the best choice for people who are trying to get over cigarette addiction. 
  • Donald Trump’s administration was planning on imposing a ban on flavored e-cigarettes. But given its surge in popularity, the government lobby is surely reconsidering their decision. Even shop owners have pointed at its popularity and have stated that they won’t be able to sustain the stiff competition if a ban in levied on flavored e-cigarettes. 
  • Companies manufacturing vaping devices are trying to merge innovative technologies with modern designs. This is why they are working on vaping devices that can be integrated with smartphones. Features like Bluetooth are providing easy integration between both the vaping device and the phone. 
  • The power of imposing regulations on various tobacco products has been conferred upon by the FDA. The vaping industry was not adequately regulated previously with sluggish operations in various sectors. But things are expected to change amidst continuing reports on illness caused due to vaping. Currently the U.S Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as local and state health departments are trying to investigate the reasons behind the outbreak of EVALI which is a vaping-related illness. 

Conclusion
The vaping industry has experienced a lot of setbacks in the form of regulations and complete bans. But this could not bottleneck the growth of the vaping industry. The awareness of people has also substantially grown over the past few years. They now have specific requirements when it comes to purchasing vaping products. Rather than settling with any e-liquid, people are now searching for flavored ones and the best nicotine salt juice which can be availed easily from Vapor Solo USA.
 


Tags smoking smokie 21st century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's Uganda visit represents Israel's growing ties with Africa By JPOST EDITORIAL
What happened that caused Netanyahu's annexation blunder? By YAAKOV KATZ
Micah Halpern The week of Kobe Bryant, impeachment and the Trump peace plan By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader Women leaders absent from parties ahead of Israel's elections By EMILY SCHRADER
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
5 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by