Health expenses and expenditures in Israel are rising as a share of GDP, and though Israel is spending less on healthcare than some other OECD countries, such as the United States (which spends 16.9% of its GDP on healthcare), Israel still has relatively high expenditures compared to other OECD nations. In this article, we’ll examine healthcare expenditures in Israel, and how they relate to substance abuse and rehab. Overall Health Expenditures Grew 4.3% In 2018 Overall, the total healthcare expenditures in 2018 grew by 4.3% to reach a total of $28.54 billion USD. (NIS 101.2 billion). This is a total of $2,953 USD (NIS 10,472) per person. As a percentage of GDP, Israel’s health expenditures consisted of 7.6% of its total GDP. This is only a slight increase from previous years. In 2015, healthcare expenditures made up 7.5% of Israel’s GDP. Compared to other countries who are members of the OECD, Israel’s performance is quite good. The OECD average is 8.8%, and outliers like the United States of America spend up to 16.9% of its GDP on medical costs. 40% of these expenditures were funded by the state budget. 24% was funded by health tax payments. 21% consisted of private spending on medical services like rehabilitation, Sober living cape town, dental treatment, and other such medical services. Private insurance payments and costs incurred by nonprofits in the healthcare sector composed 13% of the remaining national spending. Psychiatric Hospitals, Community Health Centers, Nonprofits Provided 10% Of Services Health care providers were responsible for 34% of all expenditures in 2018, while private and public hospitals, clinics and dentists provided 56% of all services. Combined, nonprofits, community health centers, psychiatric hospitals, and other such rehabilitation facilities made up the remaining 10% of spending. According to the WHO, it’s estimated that about .33% of females 15+ years of age and 1.35% of males 15+ years of age suffered from alcohol abuse. In addition, .45% of females 15+ years of age and 1.41% of males 15+ years of age suffered from drug abuse disorders. More recent studies have shown that up to 300,000 Israelis use drugs regularly, with about 25,000 being considered “addicts.” Despite this, Israel has a much lower rate of deaths by overdose compared to other developed nations like the United States – Israel had a rate of 0.3 opioid overdoses per 100,000 people in 2014. The United States had a rate of 9 deaths per 100,000 people – 30 times the Israeli rate. Israel does not have compulsory treatments for substance abuse disorders in Jerusalem or any other city in the country, though it does offer state-funded treatment and rehabilitation of those who suffer from substance abuse disorders to be treated in facilities such as rehab cape town. Tax-based funding is used to support rehab facilities and pay for treatment for those who suffer from drug abuse and alcohol abuse. The same WHO report indicates that Israel is doing a reasonably good job of making substance abuse treatment and facilities available to its citizens, with 50-90% of citizens estimated to have nearby residential long-term rehabilitation facilities. Availability primarily depends on the locations of citizens – in large cities and metropolitan areas like Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, it’s easier for citizens to seek treatment compared to more rural, impoverished areas of the country. Substance Abuse In Israel Is Relatively Rare, And Treatment Is Readily Available Compared to developed nations like The United States and quite a few countries in the EU opting for rehab in Cape Town, Israel has a much lower rate of substance abuse – and readily-available, government-funded rehab facilities and a publicly-funded healthcare system make it easier for those who suffer from drug and alcohol abuse to get the help they need. While addiction remains a public health issue, the Israeli healthcare system is doing a great job of fighting back and helping citizens get the treatment they need to recover and re-enter society.



