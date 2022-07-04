The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem Post Aliyah Portal

Operation Tzur Israel: 150 Ethiopian immigrants arrive in Israel

Molokan: "This is a very great privilege. We have been waiting for many years to make aliyah and do not believe that this is happening. The first place I would like to see is Jerusalem." 

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 4, 2022 22:24
150 new Ethiopian immigrants arrive in Israel Monday, July 4, 2022. (photo credit: Avital Shaar Yishuv/The Fellowship)
150 new Ethiopian immigrants arrive in Israel Monday, July 4, 2022.
(photo credit: Avital Shaar Yishuv/The Fellowship)

One hundred and fifty new immigrants from Ethiopia landed at Ben-Gurion Airport on Monday as part of Operation Tzur Israel, in cooperation with the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Jewish Agency and the Fellowship. 

Molokan (55) and Estabel (50), who landed with the special flight, waited in Gondar to immigrate to Israel for about 20 years. They stayed there with their children aged 23, 15, 11 and 4. Molokan, who was waiting to be reunited with his father and brother in Israel said before he took off on the special flight "We didn't think we would wait that long. Our brothers made aliyah 11 years ago and we stayed in Ethiopia. We went through the whole aliyah process with them but ours just stopped."

Molokan shared a bit about the difficult life in Gondar. "It is difficult to build a life here in Gondar. For us, we are temporary in Gondar and do not belong to it because we have been waiting to immigrate to Israel."

"It is difficult to build a life here in Gondar. For us, we are temporary in Gondar and do not belong to it because we have been waiting to immigrate to Israel."

Molokan

Excited for Israel

When Molokan talks about Israel, she is excited: "This is a very great privilege. We have been waiting for many years to make aliyah and do not believe that this is happening. The first place I would like to see is Jerusalem." 

Estabel is excited for her immigration to Israel. "My parents live in Tel Aviv. I have not seen them for 18 years. I am looking forward to meeting them again," she said before boarding the flight to Israel.

150 new Ethiopian immigrants arrive in Israel Monday, July 4, 2022. (credit: Avital Shaar Yishuv/The Fellowship) 150 new Ethiopian immigrants arrive in Israel Monday, July 4, 2022. (credit: Avital Shaar Yishuv/The Fellowship)

Most of the immigrants are young; between the ages of 21 to 35. Operation Tzur Israel has been renewed by virtue of a government decision in November 2021 led by Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata. In the upcoming months, 3,000 additional family members of Israeli-Ethiopians will immigrate as part of this operation. In the first phase of Operation Tzur Israel, 2,000 new immigrants immigrated to Israel.

The new immigrants will be transferred to five absorption centers. In order to adapt quickly to the new immigrants, the ministry prepared extensive absorption programs, such as Hebrew studies, vocational guidance and medical assistance

"It is a great privilege for me to lead a government decision that unites divided families between two continents for decades," said Tamano-Shata. She thanked the Fellowship, the Jewish Agency "and of course to the employees of my office at the Aliyah and Integration Ministry." According to the minister, "thousands more [olim from Ethiopia] are expected to arrive soon."

"The Jewish Agency will continue to lead operations on immigration from any point and for all Jews wishing to immigrate to Israel," said Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the World Zionist Organization and acting chairman of the Jewish Agency. "Thank you very much to all our partners."

President of the Fellowship Yael Eckstein, who joined the flight. said that "we are proud to continue bringing hundreds of immigrants to Israel and are happy to take part in the immigration of Ethiopian Jews, who expect to come to their homeland for many years." 



Tags aliyah ethiopia ethiopian jews ethiopian jews in israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
4

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables
5

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by