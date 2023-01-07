The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem Post Aliyah Portal

These olim helped bring health-conscious diet to Israel

Sharon, Yossi and their children find joy in living in Israel. They say they feel connected to the kedushat ha’aretz, the holiness of the land, and feel privileged to call Israel their home.

By ESTHER POSNER
Published: JANUARY 7, 2023 20:48
Sharon and Yossi Lupas From Toronto to Beit Shemesh, 2007 (photo credit: Netanel Photography)
Sharon and Yossi Lupas From Toronto to Beit Shemesh, 2007
(photo credit: Netanel Photography)

“There can be no warm, rich home life anywhere else if it does not exist at the table...” Love in a Dish and Other Culinary Delights, by M.F.K. Fisher.

Sharon Lupas radiates energy and enthusiasm. A vivacious, idealistic young woman, Sharon is excited to talk about her vision for good health and good food. She is the founder of Nutritious & Delicious by Sharon.

“I am a personal home cook. At first, I considered the name Neshama Foodies, Soul Foodies,” she says, “because I believe that if it’s healthy and delicious and we love what we are eating, then we are also feeding our soul. Ultimately, I named my business Nutritious & Delicious, with equal emphasis on both, a balance of wholesome nutrition and pleasure.

“I became a healthy baker and then, eventually, a personal chef after my husband, Yossi, was diagnosed with pre-diabetes and later Type 1.5 LADA diabetes.”

Sharon and Yossi, grew up in Toronto. They both studied in Israel after graduating from high school. Sharon studied at Michlelet Orot in Elkana, in the Bat Zion one-year seminary program. Yossi learned in the Hesder program at Yeshivat Ma’alot. Both returned to Toronto for university studies. Sharon graduated with a double major in psychology and law and society, and Yossi earned a degree in engineering science.

ONE OF Sharon Lupas’s specialties – an easy stir-fry vegetable dish. (credit: Netanel Photography) ONE OF Sharon Lupas’s specialties – an easy stir-fry vegetable dish. (credit: Netanel Photography)

Even while they were dating, they were known as the couple who wanted to make aliyah. They even downloaded the Nefesh B’Nefesh application forms. But shortly after they married in 2001, their plans for aliyah were diverted. Yossi’s decision to return to university and study mathematical finance kept them in Toronto.

With a master’s degree, Yossi found a job at a company called Algorithmics, and they settled down in Toronto. But often new directions can work in wildly unexpected ways. A co-worker opened an office in Israel. Hopeful and excited about an opportunity to move to Israel, Yossi offered to work in the Israeli office. When a position opened up in 2007, they jumped at the chance, accepted and moved to Beit Shemesh with their two young sons. Today, they have added two more children.

Living in Israel and bringing in health-conscious foods

“When my two children were in gan (kindergarten),” Sharon says, “ I experienced culture shock. Then four  years old and one-and-a-half, my sons were consuming all kinds of candies, toffees and sugar-filled cookies. I decided I had to do better, so I started experimenting with healthy baking. I remember that eight years later when my daughter went to gan, I was pleasantly surprised at how attitudes had changed and the school system had become more health-conscious.”

Sharon began with what she refers to as the white-out diet. White flour converts into sugar, which means white flour and sugar are similar in how they are digested and affect blood sugar. No more white flour. She switched to whole grains and gave up white bread, white pasta and white rice. Slowly, she introduced whole wheat flour, brown rice, buckwheat, quinoa and more.

Her cookies, muffins and biscotti eventually became widely known in Beit Shemesh. Desserts bring happiness. Friends and neighbors began ordering in batches. Facebook and WhatsApp were helpful for advertising, and her baking hobby became a boutique venture.

WHEN YOSSI was diagnosed as pre-diabetic, Sharon realized that it would not be feasible to cook two sets of menus. She told her husband, “Whatever changes in diet you need, we will implement for the family.”

To this day, she feels that it was the best decision she could have made. Together they researched to learn a new way of eating. For Yossi, Sharon concentrated on a low glycemic index diet and then a very low-carb menu.

Sharon began cheffing her personal home cooking, and soon her business came into being. A key component of her success has been her ability to build a close working relationship with each client to determine their nutritional as well as psychological needs. Accepting a new diagnosis and food limitations is complicated.

“I begin with a flavor profile of my client, and then we plan a menu together so that the food will be appealing. Many people have hardcore views about what eating healthy means. There is no one approach. Healthy for one person may not be healthy for another. What appeals to one client doesn’t necessarily appeal to another.”

Sharon Lupas

“I begin with a flavor profile of my client, and then we plan a menu together so that the food will be appealing. Many people have hardcore views about what eating healthy means. There is no one approach. Healthy for one person may not be healthy for another. What appeals to one client doesn’t necessarily appeal to another,” says Sharon. “Cooking is about balance. I balance nutrition, diet and individual taste.”

Her goal is personal service to suit each client. She is ready to plan, shop, prepare and cook as needed. Sharon has prepared food for people with busy schedules. She has helped people with medical conditions, such as allergies, Crohn’s disease and cancer. She will also cook at a client’s home and has traveled to Jerusalem and Modi’in.

“I can prepare food in approximately four hours for the week. Even ordinary ingredients can become a feast. One of my first clients had an inflammatory issue, and her doctor suggested that she avoid the nightshades, such as eggplant, tomatoes, paprika and garlic. Another client suffered from migraine headaches, and I developed a menu without gluten, preservatives, emulsifiers or hydrogenated oils,” explains Sharon.

“I also work closely with gap-year seminary and yeshiva students who have allergies that are hard to navigate in Israel. There is food-to-food cross-contamination, especially with sesame found in tahini and hummus. Finding bread, for example, that is sesame-free can be difficult. Many students may also be gluten-free, nut-free, dairy-free or egg-free.”

Being able to provide health-promoting, appetizing food for the students, Sharon feels a sense of pride that she is contributing to their gap-year experience by giving them a less stressful and safer year. She feels happy and grateful that she can create innovative, comforting food not only for her family but for others as well.

In his book In Defense of Food, An Eater’s Manifesto, Michael Pollan writes, “We forget that, historically, people have eaten for a great many reasons other than biological necessity. Food is also about pleasure, about community, about family and spirituality, about our relationship to the natural world and about expressing our identity.”

Outside of his work, Yossi is known as a sportsman. He bikes and runs and has hiked the Yam Le’Yam (Sea to Sea) Trail. Yossi is a leader in the Geerz after-school program for kids, using the physical challenges of mountain biking to promote a closer attachment to the spirit and beauty of the Land of Israel. He is glad to be an active member of Kehillat Nofei HaShemesh.

Sharon, Yossi and their children find joy in living in Israel. They say they feel connected to the kedushat ha’aretz, the holiness of the land, and feel privileged to call Israel their home. ■

Sharon and Yossi Lupas From Toronto to Beit Shemesh, 2007



Tags aliyah food olim math
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
5

Medvedev threatens US with hypersonic cruise missiles, likens US to Nazis

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attend a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia January 15, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by