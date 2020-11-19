The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Home cooking delivered just in time

Esek Taim (Tasty Business) is a family-run business that belongs to Dana and Ronen Malhan.

By NERIA BARR  
NOVEMBER 19, 2020 15:38
Esek Taim (photo credit: RONEN MALAHAN)
Esek Taim
(photo credit: RONEN MALAHAN)
As a working mother of two, I remember coming to pick up my kids from friends’ houses quite often. You could almost always tell which moms didn’t work or worked only part-time. I remember enjoying the aromas of home cooked meals, and I remember thinking how I wished I was married to a homemaker who cooked fresh, comforting dishes I could come home to after a long day in the office.
I was reminded of these comforting aromas when I received the delivery from Esek Taim last week.
Although the aromas and flavors of the dishes were much richer and more exotic than the ones you can find in most Israeli kitchens, and were in no way similar to the flavors of my mom’s cooking – the smells that filled our kitchen when we opened the boxes from Esek Taim evoked in me a longing for family dinners. It seems home-cooked food, whichever cuisine it comes from, stirs up similar emotions.
Esek Taim (Tasty Business) is a family-run business that belongs to Dana and Ronen Malhan. In normal times, the couple owns a culinary digital consulting firm. The coronavirus left them without clients, but with a lot of free energy and fingers aching for work. So Ronen, a chef and restauranteur in his past, decided to make his love for healthful home-cooked dishes available to his hungry friends and customers.
Ronen cooks traditional dishes such as chicken sofrito, fatayer, and kubbeh, as well as variations on the local Palestinian cuisine, including the likes of fish knafeh, roasted cabbage and rolled masakan.
There are also kids’ dishes that grownups love, such as schnitzels, meatballs, chicken and vegetables, and many vegetarian and gluten-free options.
Dana packs the food, gives the dishes cool and fun names and adds her personal charming handwritten notes to each box, which is actually very helpful, and more often than not, also delivers the orders.
The result is heart-warming.
The food is both familiar and evokes deep feelings of longing to food a “mother” would cook for you – if you were lucky enough to be born to the right one.
We received what the owner described as “samples,” which were actually very generous portions. Apparently the regular dishes are even more generous.
We started with rolled cigars filled with musakan. Musakan (or Masakan) is a chicken and sumac dish, which is traditionally served on a pita. Malhan’s version was rolled like an egg-roll, in a very thin pita baked by the chef. The chicken, cooked with onions and seasoned with sumac as well as other typical seasonings (Ras El Hanut comes to mind), and served rolled as finger food, turned out to be one of the highlights of the meal.
The next box we opened was shulbato – a traditional Palestinian dish made with a combination of cooked bulgur, chickpeas and onion – as simple as this side dish sounds and looks, it was so tasty, I immediately decided to make it a regular side dish in our family meals. I believe Israeli kids who are used to eating ptitim with red sauce will fall in love with this dish and never want to go back.
Bdalak, another humorous name the Malhans came up with, was in fact a cold pasta salad. Unlike most pasta salads, this one combined flavors from Italy and the Middle East. Served with roasted zucchini, lemon, jibne (Arab farmers cheese), confit of garlic, basil and baked cherry tomatoes. You wouldn’t think it will work – but it does. Surprise.
What a Shock – is another humorous name given to chicken thighs (thigh is shok in Hebrew). The chicken was cooked with chickpeas, potatoes and mangold, and embodied, for me, everything home cooking is  about – familiar, delicious, comforting, healthful – with no sugar and very little oil – and so very satisfying.
Another favorite was the fried potato kubeh. A patty of mashed potatoes, filled with ground beef and then fried. Until now, mashed potatoes and ground meat, for me, were translated into shepherd’s pie. But this was a new and delicious way to serve this combination. We couldn’t finish it and tried to eat it for lunch the next day – it was in fact quite good even when eaten at room temperature.
Holy crepe was another surprising dish, made of layers of gluten-free crepes with spinach and mixed cheeses in between. I made a mental note to remember this dish for the family’s next Shavuot meal.
A salsa of spicy roasted vegetables added bite where it was needed, and was the only dish that was spicy. In fact, despite being mostly inspired by local Palestinian cuisine, all the dishes were very delicately seasoned, offering a lot of complex flavors but not overwhelming.
The menu is varied and changes every two weeks or according to what is available.
Are we going to order from Esek Taim again? You bet.
Esek Taim delivers to the areas of Tel Aviv, Rehovot and everything in between.
To order call or WhatsApp 054-9651300.
Check them out on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/esek_taim/

The writer was a guest of the establishment.


Tags restaurant restaurants tel aviv tel aviv restaurants
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Keep peace momentum alive By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Saying goodbye to Donald Trump and his legacy of highs and lows By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?
5 Israel to legalize, regulate recreational cannabis market within 9 months
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by