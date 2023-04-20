The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel to halt express services for immigrants from Russia and Belarus

Those entitled for aliyah from Ukraine will still be able to receive service in Israel

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: APRIL 20, 2023 15:22

Updated: APRIL 20, 2023 16:05
Travelers seen at the arrival hall of Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, on April 11, 2018 (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
Travelers seen at the arrival hall of Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, on April 11, 2018
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

The Aliyah and Integration Ministry has decided to cancel the urgent services they offered future olim from Russia and Belarus since the Russia-Ukraine War broke out more than a year ago.

This service offered the future olim without a visa to go through all of the necessary ministries and entities in one place, in Israel and require the visa and later citizenship while in the country. These services, originally intended for olim from Ukraine, were offered also to those from Russia and Belarus since there were fears of President Vladimir Putin closing the borders of the country, in addition to an extremely long waiting list in order to begin the aliyah process, which, in itself, can also take a few months.

"At the end of more than a year of operating One-Stop-Shop (OSS) aliyah centers for new immigrants from former Soviet Union (FSU) countries, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry in cooperation with all the relevant government officials decided to minimize the centers and their activity, that offered a service to non-citizens who were eligible of becoming Israeli citizens, but haven't yet received an aliyah visa."

The ministry added that it will return to the original format that existed until the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine, meaning that there will be no "Express Aliyah" services abroad and in Israel.  The potential olim will need to wait for a meeting at the consulates in their countries, something that can potentially result in waiting half-a-year or more in order to get an appointment with a consul.

Why the change in service?

The ministry explained that they are going to promote this change since the number of those who are entitled to aliyah that arrives in Israel without visas, has "dramatically decreased."

According to the statement, Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer, together with ministry professionals, "examined the effectiveness of the operation of the centers," and "in light of the conclusions reached while examining the issue, the minister decided to reduce the activity of the centers."

That said, those entitled to aliyah from Ukraine will still be able to receive service in Israel: "In light of the ongoing war in Ukraine: Potential olim from Ukraine and special humanitarian cases of those arriving from Russia will receive service according to the OSS format as it has been until today."

Passengers in Ben-Gurion Airport amid ongoing coronavirus restrictions, Feb. 2021 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)Passengers in Ben-Gurion Airport amid ongoing coronavirus restrictions, Feb. 2021 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

"In addition, the director-general of the ministry is in close contact with other organizations who are entrusted with providing service to pre-immigration candidates, so that the processes are completed before their immigration.

The ministry will be ready to re-examine the expansion of the centers if there is a change in the wave of immigration."

This decision by the Aliyah and Integration Ministry received harsh criticism from the chairman of the Aliyah and Integration Knesset Committee MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beitenu). "Following the Israeli government's decision to reduce and harm immigration from Russia and Belarus and cancel the emergency procedure for immigrants from Russia and Belarus as of May 1," Forer said in a statement and added that he will hold "an emergency hearing within the committee."

Forer explained that "recently, the government decided, without any public announcement on the matter, to stop the immigration procedure in an emergency situation for immigrants from Russia and Belarus." Forer, who served as director-general of the same ministry many years ago, explained that "the [current] procedure [for olim from the FSU] includes easing the immigration process and the absorption of immigrants in Israel." He added that canceling the procedure "means closing the gates of immigration to Israel."

He concluded that the reason for this urgent meeting in the committee is to urge the government "to withdraw from the decision that significantly harms immigration to the Land of Israel and thus the spirit of Zionism."

Sources in the government have explained that another possibility is the fact that Israel would like to maintain a positive relationship with President Putin and his administration, who weren't happy with a mini "Exodus" of Jews from Russia. The Jewish Agency cannot operate in Russia as it did before the war, since the Justice Ministry has claimed in court that they have violated Russian law and should be considered a Foreign Agent, after being accused of allegedly collecting information about Russian citizens.



