The hot weather in Israel in recent weeks caused many new olim to complain about the lack of proper air-conditioning in the absorption centers across Israel.

In a collaborative effort between the Aliyah and Integration Ministry and the Jewish Agency, new air conditioners will soon be installed in 18 absorption centers across the country, with an investment of approximately NIS 2 million.

New immigrants expressed their concern over the lack of air conditioning

The decision came after receiving inquiries from immigrants, particularly those from Ethiopia, who expressed concerns about the existing air conditioning units in their apartments. These units, some portable and some permanent, were unable to cope with the intense heatwave that has been affecting the nation.

The move aims to provide much-needed relief for the approximately 6,800 immigrants from Ethiopia who are currently residing in these reception centers, including recent arrivals in Israel. The centers are part of the government's "Operation Tzur Israel," a significant decision taken in 2021 to facilitate the immigration of Ethiopian Jews to the country.

The need for improved cooling facilities became evident when Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer, received complaints regarding the lack of air conditioning at the Hanita Absorption Center in Haifa. Responding promptly, Minister Sofer instructed the office's director-general to find an immediate solution to address the immigrants' concerns, particularly in the sweltering heat of summer.

THE IDEA of surviving a summer in Tel Aviv without aircon was not appealing (credit: Chromatograph/Unsplash)

Expressing his commitment to the welfare of the immigrants, Minister Sofer emphasized the importance of ensuring a smoother reception process for them. He welcomed the upcoming installation of air conditioners in all reception centers currently lacking adequate cooling facilities.

"We must do everything within our power to make the immigrants' transition to Israel as comfortable as possible," stated Minister Sofer. "It is our duty to ease their integration into society, especially during challenging weather conditions. I'm pleased that we will soon provide air conditioners in all reception centers to alleviate their discomfort."

Amira Ahronovitz, the CEO of the Jewish Agency, echoed the sentiment, underscoring the agency's continuous commitment to meet the evolving needs of immigrants. She emphasized the urgency of providing adequate absorption measures, especially during days of extreme weather.

"Our partnership with the Aliyah and Integration Ministry enables us to act swiftly and efficiently in responding to the immigrants' needs," said Ahronovitz. "We are dedicated to ensuring that they receive appropriate facilities and support during their stay in the reception centers."

The initiative is set to bring relief to various centers across the country. For instance, the Canaan-Miron reception center, currently hosting about 740 immigrants from Ethiopia, will benefit from the upgraded cooling system. Likewise, the Iviv, Haruv, Beit Alfa, and Barna absorption centers will see improvements for their respective communities of 650, 530, 480, and 440 Ethiopian immigrants.