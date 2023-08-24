Olim can run a successful business in Israel - Here’s how

English speakers from all over Israel are invited to an engaging day of networking, business development, and fun at the second Jerusalem Business Conference (#Jlmbizcon), taking place between the end of the hot Israeli summer and the start of Rosh Hashanah, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Organized by AACI (the Association of Americans and Canadians in Israel) and Lesley Kaplan, CEO and founder of L.A.K. Creations & Consulting, in cooperation with partner Nefesh B’Nefesh (NBN), the conference is open to current and aspiring business people of all ages.

Taking place at the modern NBN campus in Cinema City, Jerusalem, the conference theme, Navigate Your Business: Strategies and Trends for Success in the New Year, is attracting independent business owners, companies, and employees from around the country.

AACI, whose services are available to all English speakers, works to enhance life in Israel and bridge the gap between Israel and the Diaspora through personal connections. Its Student Connect Project brings together university students in Israel and overseas for meaningful discussions reinforcing Jewish identity. In addition, AACI’s

Remembering the Fallen project honors the memory of those fallen in service to the Jewish state or in acts of terror. AACI’s knowledgeable and experienced aliyah and klitah (absorption) professionals guide and counsel new and veteran olim. Its kosher travel options in Israel and abroad round out this exciting world.

The second Jerusalem Business Conference is the result of a collaboration between the two leading aliyah organizations, partners AACI and NBN, both providing services and connections to olim.

Kaplan, co-organizer and moderator of the conference, made aliyah 33 years ago. She is well connected among Anglo business owners and known for her slogan “Build & Brand your Biz!” Kaplan is the founder and facilitator of various networking groups, including facilitation of the AACI Professional Women’s Networking Forum.

As an independent business owner, trainer, business strategist, and goals-achievement coach – as well as an organizational consultant – her strong desire and passion for enhancing “people and processes” has enabled her to successfully guide, link, and advance businesses and companies throughout Israel, resulting in many collaborations.

From the auspicious lineup of speakers and schedule, the Jerusalem Conference sounds like it’s going to be a day to be remembered.

In addition to an introduction by Jerusalem’s vibrant Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, those attending will be engaged and wowed by a shared keynote speech. This will be delivered by the respected Michael Oren, historian, statesman, former MK, and ambassador to the US, together with renowned serial entrepreneur and venture capitalist Jonathan Medved, CEO and founder of OurCrowd.

An illuminating panel discussion will follow, with participants from a range of business sectors including deputy CEO of strategy and innovation at The Jerusalem Post Maayan Hoffman.

Informal networking will take place throughout the event, and the conference’s final session will include a formal networking round table providing participants with the opportunity to develop and practice their elevator pitches – as well as to meet and interact with potential business partners.

Presentations will cover disparate business development tracks including both hi- and low-tech topics, such as “How to Generate and Nurture Qualified Potential Customers”; “Business Storytelling”; “Tapping to Manifest Money and Abundance”; “Taxes, Tips, Myths, and Points to Ponder as a Freelancer or Company”; “Legally Safeguarding Your Business Ideas”; and “Growing Your Business Impact through Podcasting.”

Jerusalem Business Conference co-organizer Kaplan promises “something for all tastes.”

To top it off, participants will be treated to a tasty lunch and refreshments from the Muffin Boutique, as well as some surprises. The entrance ticket to the conference – which is subsidized thanks to generous donors and sponsors – includes participation in a $500 travel raffle prize, donated by the Diesenhaus Group Ltd. at the initiative of its Jerusalem director, Mark Feldman.

The first Jerusalem Business Conference was held at AACI’s offices in 2018, before COVID-19. This upcoming conference promises to be double in size, with double the treats. The convenient location with easy access to both the central bus station and the Yitzchak Navon train station offers a range of transportation options. Parking is also available, at a fee, in Cinema City.

Registration: aaci.org.il/jerusalem-business-conference

For the full conference schedule: aaci.org.il/conference-schedule-speakers

For more information, email: hello@lesleykaplan.com

This article was written in cooperation with the Association of Americans and Canadians in Israel (AACI).