Russian oleh on immigrant experience: Russia taught me resilience, Israel taught me purpose

As Israel marks 11 months since the start of the Gaza war, Yair Esterkin, 49, stands out as an example of resilience and dedication. The father of five children, four of whom have special needs, he has balanced the demands of military service with the complexities of family life.

Born in Moscow, Esterkin immigrated to Israel at 17, feeling an immediate connection with his new homeland.

Reflecting on his past, he says, “In Moscow, life felt constrained as if I was living in a world with limited possibilities. Coming to Israel at 17 was like being reborn into a land of endless potential and deep meaning.”

His journey has been shaped by a deep sense of duty to his country and to his family.

"Here, every challenge feels like it has a purpose, a connection to something greater."

Serving in the IDF

As a tank commander, Esterkin has faced the difficult challenge of fulfilling his military responsibilities while managing his family’s needs.

“Serving in the IDF is demanding, but it’s a different kind of duty than what I felt in Russia. Here, it’s about protecting my home, my family, and the values I’ve come to cherish. Every day in uniform, I’m reminded why I chose to build my life here,” he reflects.

Esterkin’s decision to extend his reserve duty came after a tough internal struggle that reflects the difficult choices many Israeli soldiers face as they navigate their roles as protectors and parents.

“I initially chose to stay home, but after losing three soldiers from my unit, I felt a strong sense of duty to serve.” At home, he manages the complexities of raising his special-needs children.

"Two of my older children are nonverbal, which demands significant patience and empathy," he explains. "The younger ones, though on the autism spectrum, are verbal, so a major part of my effort has been integrating them into daily life."

Despite these challenges, Esterkin remains committed to his family and his military service.

“Raising a family in Israel is both rewarding and challenging,” he says. “In Russia, we were part of a small, tight-knit Jewish community, but here in Israel my children are growing up surrounded by our culture and traditions every day. It gives me hope for their future, even when the road is difficult.”

Esterkin’s connection to Israel has been central to his identity: “In Russia, I was always aware of being different, of not fully belonging. But in Israel, I felt an immediate sense of connection, as though this land had been waiting for me. It’s not always easy, but it’s home in a way that Russia never could be.”

His involvement with Shishi Shabbat Yisraeli, a nonprofit supporting Russian-speaking immigrants, has further deepened his ties to the country. The organization has helped him and thousands more olim from the former Soviet Union (FSU) absorb into Israeli society by providing resources for cultural integration, Hebrew language improvement, and employment. Linda Pardes Friedburg, CEO of Shishi Shabbat Yisraeli, recognizes Esterkin’s significant contributions.

“Yair Esterkin embodies the values we strive to promote. His dedication to Judaism, commitment to Israeli society, and devotion to his family make him a role model. We are proud to support him and include him in our community.” Her words underscore the positive impact Esterkin has on those around him.

He acknowledges the crucial role his wife has played in his life.

“Her strength and support allow me to continue my service while being a dedicated father,” he says. Her encouragement has been vital in helping him navigate the demands of his military and family responsibilities.

“Living in Russia taught me resilience, but it was Israel that taught me purpose,” Esterkin concludes. “Here, I’m not just surviving; I’m building a future for my family and for the country I now call home.”

Esterkin’s story is one of perseverance, reflecting challenges and sacrifices – and highlights the personal commitment and resilience of many of Israel’s FSU veteran olim. ■

Yair Esterkin: From Moscow to Israel, 1992