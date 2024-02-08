Meet the Israeli tank unit that led the way into Gaza

Master Sergeant Dar Cohen was at home on Friday, October 6. It was Shabbat and like most Israelis was expecting a normal Simchat Torah holiday over the weekend. However, in the morning on October 7 his phone began ringing. It was like an “alarm clock” he recalls because the buzzing from the vibrations of the calls came so often and close together. When he picked up the phone it was his commanding officer in his tank unit. The man on the other end of the line told him to get his bags ready and turn on the news.

Cohen is an IDF reservist in the 401st armored brigade, which played a key role since October 7 in defeating Hamas. Its tanks led the way into northern Gaza. The brigade is one of several Israeli tank units that uses the Israeli 60-ton Merkava IV tanks. He’s also used to getting calls when there are tensions or a potential of war. Usually those calls are a kind of, hurry up and wait, because Israel hasn’t launched a ground operation in Gaza since 2014. In many flare-ups such as 2018 or 2021, Israel would send a few tanks to the border, just in face, and then they would be put back on their tank transporter trucks and sent home.

October 7 was different. Dar Cohen’s tank unit would be one of the first to respond to the Hamas invasion, driving all night to meet the enemy head-on, and his unit would be the first into Gaza, striking northern Gaza on October 27 to defeat the enemy. Cohen and I met on October 8 when he and his tank crew, along with several other tanks from his unit, were deploying north of Gaza. The day was a chaos, with dead bodies of terrorists still strewn everyone north of Gaza. It took me almost four months to find Cohen again and speak to him about his experience that day and in the months after.

Cohen says that on the morning of October 7 his family helped him pack a bag for reserve duty and soon a fellow reservist picked him up to head south. It conjured up images of the Yom Kippur war when Israelis were also sent running to join their units during a holiday. Cohen recalls that he had just been watching a television program on fifty years since the Yom Kippur war, and now here he was living something similar. “We were talking how that war [in 1973] was a catastrophe and how naive we were that within 12 hours we would be going to our Second Yom Kippur War right in our generation.”

Cohen has been in the armored corps since 2010. In his mandatory service he was trained to be a tank gunner. He is now a reservist, part of Company A in the 46th battalion of the 401st brigade. He is thirty-one years old. On the morning of October 7 he travelled to a base where there are tanks located in central Israel in case of emergency. What that means is that the tanks are equipped and ready to go and he has practiced with these tanks for years, so he knows them. When they arrived it was around one in the afternoon. The news was describing the disaster on the border of Gaza. Cohen had already seen one of the videos online of the Bibas family being kidnapped. For him that was enough and he deleted his Telegram. IDF reserve Infantry and Merkava Tank soldiers train in a military exercise in the Golan Heights on October 23, 2023. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Tanks take time, so there was thought of sending men in as infantry

With the country in chaos, the army didn’t know if the men in the tanks might be better used as infantry. It takes time to deploy tanks, usually they have to wait to be loaded on a giant flat-bed truck to be moved. It’s not usual to drive them 100 kilometers to a front line, because they will harm the roads and harm their own treads in the drive. When it became clear sending the tank crews to fight as infantry was a waste of their expertise, Cohen and his men saddled up in their tanks and decided to do the unprecedented: Drive across Israel to get into the fight.

The commander of the brigade told the company commander of Cohen’s units “I’ll see you in the morning on the Gaza strip border,” he recalls. “So we got up on the tanks and we drove more than 12 hours on the highway, sometimes under the highway, on fields [to get to Gaza].” The tanks got help from a private vehicle that helped them navigate the roads, a father and son helping pave the way for the behemoth tanks. Advertisement

They still didn’t know how bad the situation was on the border. We now know that terrorists broke into many communities and continued to massacre and kidnap people throughout the day. Tanks were badly needed in these battles, to even the playing field against the thousands of terrorists. “When reality hit was when we stopped at the Highway 6 down south and we stopped at a Dor Alon gas station.” The handful of tanks parked to get coffee. “Now about 4am, all of a sudden we see refugees from Kibbutz Nir Oz. The Kibbutz was completely destroyed I understood. I saw this woman going down off the bus accompanied by soldiers and with that 1,000 mile stare. I approached her and asked if she wanted water and she was mumbling that everyone had been massacred.” Many of the men had now been awake for twenty hours. But there was more driving to do.

Cohen had been a student in Sderot. As the tanks approached the city they knew terrorists had attacked Sderot with white Toyata trucks. “I could see Sderot and the Kibbutzim and the trail marks of bombardments where they had blown up homes and cars. Your heart rate goes up,” he recalls. As the sun began to rise around 6:30am, the small group of tanks now divided its force, sending several to fight in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, and several to drive from near Sderot toward Yad Mordechai so they could take up a key position to block terrorists that had infiltrated near Netiv Ha’Asara and Zikim. “We were the first organized tanks to arrive to this area as reserves. It’s easy to bring infantry, but we were the first tanks to arrive with full power,” Cohen says.

The presence of a tank is something that brings an instant sense of power and security.“By this time we were bombarded by mortars and there are still bodies of terrorists around us. Apocalyptic scenes. I try to put myself in the shoes of someone else, but when you see the residents, children and families fleeing, and the other way they see a company of tanks with flags of Israel on the way to fight terrorists and they were begging us to help their families…for them to see us on the street, it’s something powerful. You can hear the vibration of the tanks long before they arrive. I hope we were able to give reassurance in this tough times,” Cohen recalls.

After deploying on a hill north of Yad Mordechai which overlooks northern Gaza, the tanks waited. For twenty days Israel waited as forces were gathered, fields grew heavy with armored vehicles, and 300,000 men were called up. They trained and prepared.

Finally on the evening of October 27 the time came to enter Gaza. Cohen and the tanks of the 401st would be first into the strip. They did a kiddush and “our commander stated that we shall never forget what happened here in Israel on October 7th and that we cannot let history repeat itself. As Armoured Corps soldiers serving in 401 we knew we were the first ones to enter the Gaza Strip, leading the way for the whole IDF in its ground offensive, along with the pride that comes with this understanding comes great responsibility as well. We all knew what was on our shoulders and knew that everyone in Israel is looking at us,” Cohen says. “The moment we got the green light marked the beginning of the end of Hamas, and that to us, was a moment we knew was a turning point in history, and that we are a part of it.”