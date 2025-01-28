Antisemitic attack survivor Joey Borgen to make aliyah in March, seeks Tel Aviv apartment

Joey Borgen, a New York City native and survivor of a violent antisemitic attack in 2021, has announced plans to make aliyah to Israel this March. Posting in the popular Facebook group "Secret Tel Aviv," Borgen shared on Sunday that he is searching for a short-term apartment in Tel Aviv, stating:

"Hey All - shavua tov! I’m making aliyah in late March. I’m looking for an apartment in Tel Aviv (minimum 2-3 months rental). Please PM me if you have any ideas!" Sign up for our newsletter to learn more >>

A violent attack that shook the Jewish community

Borgen’s name gained national attention after he was brutally assaulted while en route to a pro-Israel rally in Times Square on May 20, 2021. He was wearing a yarmulke when five attackers targeted him, shouting antisemitic slurs and beating him with crutches, fists, and pepper spray. Borgen suffered a concussion and extensive bruising and was hospitalized at Bellevue Hospital. The incident was caught on camera, sparking outrage and becoming a symbol of the rising tide of antisemitic hate crimes in the United States during the Israel-Hamas conflict of that year.

The attackers, identified as participants in a pro-Palestinian rally, were prosecuted over the following years, with sentences ranging from probation to seven years in prison. Notably, Mahmoud Musa, one of the assailants, received the longest sentence, with seven years behind bars. However, Borgen dismissed Musa’s courtroom apology as insincere, stating: “If you’re going to go attack me in the street because I’m wearing a yarmulke, shout antisemitic slurs at me, and then after the fact celebrate what you did, I don’t think you’re remorseful.” TWO JEWISH students hold up signs which read ‘Bring them home now’ and ‘Let us grieve,’ as they counter pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside Columbia University, in New York City, on the first day of the new semester, last Tuesday. (credit: Adam Gray/Reuters)

Justice and accountability

The attack drew widespread condemnation from political leaders, including former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and President Joe Biden, who vowed to combat hate crimes nationwide. Borgen’s father, Barry, testified before Congress in 2023 about the slow pace of justice and rising antisemitic incidents. By 2024, Borgen was still pursuing a civil case against the perpetrators.

Jewish advocacy groups have pointed to the successful prosecution of Borgen’s attackers as a deterrent to future hate crimes. Following the attack, incidents of antisemitic violence reportedly decreased, in part due to improved law enforcement responses.

For Borgen, aliyah represents a new chapter in his journey. By moving to Israel, he aims to leave behind the pain of the past while embracing his Jewish identity in a country he views as a haven for Jews worldwide. His decision may reflect a broader trend of Jewish Americans seeking solace and community in Israel amid growing concerns about antisemitism abroad.