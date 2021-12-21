The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green owns stock in 3 COVID-19 vaccine makers

The congresswoman owns stock in Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson despite claiming to be unvaccinated and among the most vocal opponents of vaccine mandates.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2021 08:52
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) speaks to reporters following a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, US, July 20, 2021. (photo credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) speaks to reporters following a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, US, July 20, 2021.
(photo credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) owns stock in three different major COVID-19 vaccine makers, despite claiming to be unvaccinated herself, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported Friday, citing financial disclosures the congresswoman submitted on August 13.
The Republican congresswoman reportedly owns stock in Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson, all of which make COVID-19 vaccines, and has made income ranging between $201-$1,000 in the stock from each company. Her Pfizer and Johnson&Johnson assets are valued between $15,001 and $50,000 each and AstraZeneca assets are valued between $1,001 and $15,000, according to the Times Free Press.
Attention was first drawn to this was made by Georgia entrepreneur Jennifer Strahan, who plans to run against Greene in the Republican primary in October.
Strahan is running on a platform of "bringing competent leadership back" to Georgia's 14th congressional district.
This ownership of stock in vaccine candidates comes despite the GOP congresswoman's statement in November that she has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, as reported by CNN, and her status as one of the most vocal opponents of vaccine mandates - something she has compared to the policies of Nazi Germany during the Holocaust on multiple occasions.
“They’re ruining our country, these vaccine Nazis,” she recently said in an interview on Steve Banon's podcast.
“I’m sorry. I know I’m using the word Nazi and everybody gets mad when I say it, but that’s exactly what they are.”
In May, she compared a mask mandate for unvaccinated members of Congress to forcing Jews to wear yellow stars in Nazi Germany.
“This woman is mentally ill,” Greene said at the time, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star. And they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”
Speaking to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Greene's spokesperson Nick Dyer explained that: “Congresswoman Greene does not handle her investments. She has a third-party financial advisor who handles all her investments.”
Shira Hanau/JTA contributed to this report.


