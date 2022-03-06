The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jewish Federation raises $8 million for Ukraine Jewish community

Eight million dollars were raised for the Ukrainian Jewish community and will be allocated toward the relief of individuals affected by the war.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 6, 2022 04:51
A woman and a child wait in a bus after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, March 1, 2022.
A woman and a child wait in a bus after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, March 1, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKYY)

This past Thursday the Jewish Federation has announced that it has raised eight million dollars of its initial $20 million goal to assist the Ukrainian Jewish community.

The funds were earmarked for the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, World ORT, United Hatzalah, the Jewish Agency for Israel and Hillel International.

"Jewish Federations are working in lockstep with our partner organizations to ensure that critical aid gets through to Ukraine's Jewish community," said Jewish Federation president and CEO Eric Fingerhut. There has been an overwhelming response to take part in the efforts to provide the necessary aid to the besieged community, he added.

The Jewish Federation provides relief and services to vulnerable populations such as ensuring the secure evacuation of individuals from areas under immediate threat and assisting individuals or families making Aliyah.

Ukrainian fleeing war zones in Ukraine are seen at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Palanca Moldova, on March 3, 2022. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

The Jewish Federation added that the funds will go toward displaced Jews to ensure they have basic needs such as food, medicine, and clothing and toward monetary assistance for vulnerable families and elderly people who are suffering from financial difficulties as a result of the war.



