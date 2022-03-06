Jewish Federation raises $8 million for Ukraine Jewish community

This past Thursday the Jewish Federation has announced that it has raised eight million dollars of its initial $20 million goal to assist the Ukrainian Jewish community.

The funds were earmarked for the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, World ORT, United Hatzalah, the Jewish Agency for Israel and Hillel International.

"Jewish Federations are working in lockstep with our partner organizations to ensure that critical aid gets through to Ukraine's Jewish community," said Jewish Federation president and CEO Eric Fingerhut. There has been an overwhelming response to take part in the efforts to provide the necessary aid to the besieged community, he added.

The Jewish Federation provides relief and services to vulnerable populations such as ensuring the secure evacuation of individuals from areas under immediate threat and assisting individuals or families making Aliyah.

Ukrainian fleeing war zones in Ukraine are seen at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Palanca Moldova, on March 3, 2022. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

The Jewish Federation added that the funds will go toward displaced Jews to ensure they have basic needs such as food, medicine, and clothing and toward monetary assistance for vulnerable families and elderly people who are suffering from financial difficulties as a result of the war.