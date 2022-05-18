First-term US congressman Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, an ally of former President Donald Trump who has drawn the ire of fellow Republicans over controversial remarks and a nude video, conceded to party primary challenger Chuck Edwards in his House of Representatives race, local news outlet WRAL and CNN reported on Tuesday.
Edwards, a North Carolina state senator, will now face a Democratic opponent in the Nov. 8 general election in North Carolina's 11th congressional district. Cawthorn, endorsed by Trump despite a series of controversies, is at age 26 the youngest member of Congress.
Cawthorn tweeted his concession upon losing the nomination:
Congratulations to @ChuckEdwards4NC on securing the nomination tonight.It’s time for the NC-11 GOP to rally behind the Republican ticket to defeat the Democrats’ nominee this November.— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 18, 2022