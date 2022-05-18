The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Cawthorn concedes defeat in Republican US House primary in North Carolina

Chuck Edwards, a North Carolina state senator, will now face a Democratic opponent in the Nov. 8 general election.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 18, 2022 12:54

Updated: MAY 18, 2022 12:57
US Rep Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) speaks at a rally prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/JIM BOURG/FILE PHOTO)
US Rep Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) speaks at a rally prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/JIM BOURG/FILE PHOTO)

First-term US congressman Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, an ally of former President Donald Trump who has drawn the ire of fellow Republicans over controversial remarks and a nude video, conceded to party primary challenger Chuck Edwards in his House of Representatives race, local news outlet WRAL and CNN reported on Tuesday.

Edwards, a North Carolina state senator, will now face a Democratic opponent in the Nov. 8 general election in North Carolina's 11th congressional district. Cawthorn, endorsed by Trump despite a series of controversies, is at age 26 the youngest member of Congress.

Cawthorn tweeted his concession upon losing the nomination: 



