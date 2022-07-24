The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Jewish Rep. Zeldin's attacker charged, detained after prior release

The assailant was arrested for attacking Rep. Lee Zeldin, released without bail and taken back behind bars after being charged.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 24, 2022 02:50
Lee Zeldin. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Lee Zeldin.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assaulting New York Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin with a deadly weapon last Thursday and could face up to 10 years in prison, the US Attorney's Office of the Western District of New York announced in a statement Saturday night. 

This follows his arrest Thursday, subsequent release from custody without bail Friday and then reincarceration on Saturday.

The man in question, Fairpoint, New York resident David G, Jakubonis, attacked Zeldin, a Jewish politician who is making a bid for the Republican nomination for the gubernatorial election, during a campaign event in Perinton. 

At the time, Jakubonis went to the flatbed trailer where Zeldin was speaking and, with a keychain with two sharp points, approached the lawmaker and grabbed his arm. 

Footage of the incident was shared on social media. In it, Jakubonis can be heard telling Zeldin "you're done" repeatedly as he extends his arm toward the Republican candidate's face or neck. Zeldin pushed him away before both men tumbled to the ground as several others tried to subdue the suspect.

A spokeswoman for Zeldin's campaign, Katie Vincentz, said on Twitter that the suspect had attempted to stab the congressman. Vincentz said Zeldin and members of his team were unharmed.

Though Zeldin has been the victim of some antisemitic incidents in the past, it appears Jakubonis may not have had anything personal against the congressman or was inspired by his Jewishness. Rather, according to the Associated Press, it seems Jakubonis had been drinking and had no idea who he was. Rather, as a decorated veteran of the Iraq War, he simply saw someone addressing a Veterans of Foreign Wars post and wanted to see if veterans were disrespected. 

Other reports indicated that Jakubonis was suffering from a severe decline in mental health over the past several years.

"It is terrible public policy that in the State of New York, you can try to stab a sitting Member of Congress, or anyone else for that matter, and be back out on the street not even 6 hours later."

Katie Vincentz

Arrested, released, arrested

Police were able to arrest Jakubonis Thursday following the attack. However, he was then released by a local judge on Friday after he was arraigned on separate charges.

The reason this happened seems to be due to New York's 2019 bail reform law, something Zeldin has been vocal in his opposition toward in the past.

Zeldin has on numerous occasions, including multiple times in recent days, come out with criticism of the bail reform law, pointing blame at current New York Governor Kathy Hochul and making it a central part of his campaign.

Zeldin has also promised to fire district attorneys who won't enforce laws due to the bail reform law.

Regarding Jakubonis's release, this is something Zeldin predicted would happen.

In a tweet recounting what happened, Zeldin noted that "the attacker will likely be instantly released under NY's laws."

"Just as I predicted, after the man who tried stabbing me last night was charged with Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, a felony, he was then immediately released under the state’s insane cashless bail law, which MUST be repealed!" Zeldin later tweeted.

"It is terrible public policy that in the State of New York, you can try to stab a sitting Member of Congress, or anyone else for that matter, and be back out on the street not even 6 hours later," Vincentz said in a statement.

"This is one of the many reasons why crime is on the rise, especially in certain parts of the state. There is not enough accountability for people when they commit crimes, and this is just one of the many examples we hear all about in New York every single day. Enough is enough!"

On Saturday, Jakubonis appeared before a judge after his release and faced his more serious charges and was then taken back behind bars. He is due back in court on Wednesday.



Tags new york crime court congress prison arrest Lee Zeldin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
3

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
4

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
5

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by