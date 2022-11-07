New York midterm elections: Ultra-Orthodox Jews get out vote for Zeldin

As early voting in New York neared its close Sunday evening, a line of voters, almost entirely ultra-Orthodox Jews, remained wrapped around the block in Brooklyn’s Borough Park, where influential community leaders have come out strongly for Republican US House Representative Lee Zeldin for New York State governor. Residents who were unable to vote on Shabbat waited up to an hour to cast their ballot Sunday. Similar lines were seen across Brooklyn neighborhoods.

The number of haredi Jews turning out to vote in the midterm election are unparalleled. But everything about the battle for New York governor is unusual—it’s the first time the state’s gubernatorial race is tight in decades. As the close contest between GOP Rep. Zeldin and his incumbent challenger Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul heads into its last day of the campaign, the winner could come down to who better mobilized Orthodox Jewish voters.

Appealing to the ultra-Orthodox electorate has boiled down to two fundamental issues: frustration with New York City’s increased crimes and ongoing state attempts to regulate yeshiva schools.

Numerous key Hasidic groups endorsed Zeldin in the past week over Hochul, resulting in the Long Island congressman’s gain on the once heavily favored Democratic front-runner, who replaced former governor Andrew Cuomo after he resigned amid sexual harassment charges in 2021. Endorsements from Brooklyn-based ultra-Orthodox groups, which mostly came just in the past week, are expected to lead to thousands of critical votes for Zeldin as he pushes for a historic upset on Tuesday.

“The Zeldin campaign has been aggressively courting the Orthodox community over the entirety of the campaign,” Sam Markstein, Republican Jewish Coalition national political director, told The Jerusalem Post.

Communities are thought to often vote as a bloc, which has led politicians to commonly court the haredi Orthodox leadership in Brooklyn and in Rockland and Orange counties. The Orthodox, who make up as many as 100,000 votes of the 1.8 million cast by Jews in New York State, traditionally vote for Republican candidates in national elections, but if a Democratic candidate is most likely to win in a local election, their leaders will cross party lines.

If elected, Zeldin would be the state’s first Jewish Republican governor. New York is considered a deeply blue state that has not elected a Republican governor in twenty years, making it surprising that an Emerson College Polling/Pix11/The Hill survey taken just as early voted started last week found that Hochul was leading Zeldin by just 6% with 4% remaining undecided.

Helping protect ultra-Orthodox yeshiva schools in New York

Zeldin, one of only two Jewish Republicans in Congress, is a longtime ally of Israel and a regular at RJC events. But just weeks prior to the midterm election, he shifted to position himself in alliance with the issues most important to ultra-Orthodox voters, primarily defending parochial schools.

At the beginning of the month, Zeldin picked up an endorsement from the Flatbush Jewish Community Center (FJCC), a coalition of more than 200 synagogues and Jewish organizations within the greater Flatbush area, considered one of the most coveted backings in the community.

The endorsement is largely due to Hochul’s refusal to clarify her stance on state involvement within yeshiva schools, which are under increased public scrutiny for their students’ poor performance on standardized tests after an eye-opening front-page New York Times investigation shed light on the issue in September.

Zeldin, on the other hand, used the opportunity to tour yeshivot and pledge support to them, telling cheering crowds in Brooklyn that his mother taught at a yeshiva and speaking fondly of his grandfather, who was an Orthodox rabbi. On a recent get out the vote trip to Williamsburg, a supporter handed Zeldin, who is married to a Mormon, a prayer bag for tallit and tefillin etched with his Hebrew name, Moshe.

“New York is wrong for pushing these substantial-equivalency standards,” Zeldin said in a statement. “As governor, I will promote more school choice, not less, and do everything in my power to fight for students first and empower parents to be in control of the family’s destiny in life.”

FJCC chairman Josh Mehlman told the Post that early voting turnout in the community has been “unprecedented,” with an equally large number of voters expected to turnout on Election Day.

“The Jewish vote will absolutely determine election outcome in a way it never has,” Mehlman continued. “We are getting the message out loudly.

“Zeldin respects our constitutional right to educate our children the way we believe without interference from government entities.”

Rising crime among the top issues in New York

Polls show that combatting rising crime — along with the economy — is overall the top issue among Empire State voters, consistent among the Orthodox Jewish electorate as well, who bear the brunt of antisemitic hate crimes.

“In every community, there’s a deterioration of quality of life here and a general sense of danger in the city and the state,” Mehlman said. “There’s a lack of concern and care for our community’s needs by the current governor.”

Among other key backings for Zeldin include last Tuesday’s endorsement from the largest voting bloc in Brooklyn’s Borough Park. Notably, the group is supporting other incumbent Democrats.

In a flier written primarily in Yiddish, the Bobov Hasidic Sect endorsed Zeldin over his incumbent challenger. The Bobov Sect backed two incumbent Democrats, Letita James for attorney general and Charles Schumer for senate.

Meanwhile, also on Tuesday, Gov. Hochul wrote a letter to Orthodox leaders stating she acknowledges "education is an important value in the Jewish community and I want to assure everyone that Jewish schools will always be treated with fairness and respect." As governor, Hochul has taken a hands-off approach, stating that the Education Department operates independently of the governor.

In another major endorsement last week, an email was sent with the subject line “For NYS residents – An urgent personal message from Rabbi Dovid Nojowitz.”

Nojowitz is the national director of Torah Umesorah.

The Post obtained a copy of the email, which reads:

“The BAD news is that our children’s chinuch [education] is at stake,” the message begins in red lettering. “The GOOD news is that you can help with your VOTE.

“The Governor of New York state wields tremendous influence on the state Education Department. As governor, KATHY HOCHUL has allowed unchecked the dangerous educational standards to be adopted, threatening our yeshivos, repeatedly rebuffing efforts for meaningful dialogue. Lee Zeldin is strongly opposed to governmental intrusion into our yeshivas and will fight for their independence. Across the board – on issues ranging from decadent morals to inflation, crime, bail reform, etc. – the progressive’s overreaching agenda of identity politics and degenerate morals are an acute threat to our ability to live our lives in New York state as Torah Jews and decent law-abiding citizens in safe communities.”

The message continues: “Even if you do not usually go out and vote, this time please vote! You will be doing no less than protecting our children’s chinuch. On Tuesday, November 8, VOTE LEE ZELDIN.”

In an eleventh-hour attempt to restore support among the Orthodox, the governor met last week with the Satmar rebbe, Aaron Teitelbaum, of Kiryas Joel and yeshiva administrators. She earned the backing of one of the two competing Satmar Hasidic sects, who in their endorsement argued that given her likelihood of remaining in office, they should maintain a good relationship with Democrats. The other Satmar sect in Brooklyn, called the Zalis, which in last year’s mayoral primary backed Andrew Yang, did not endorse anyone in the gubernatorial race.

Yossi Gestetner, a current events commentator who also runs the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council, applauded voices of influence in the community who are calling on members to vote.

“I see it, and people are responding to it,” he told the Post.

“Crime and the independence of yeshivas seem to be the most burning issues,” Gestetner continued. “The governor dropped, and is still dropping, the ball on violent crime, and more so on yeshivas.”

Gestetner called both candidates “blank slates.”

“Gov. Hochul is on her job for only 14 months, while most Orthodox Jews don’t have Zeldin [who represents Suffolk County] as their congressman.”

Despite the legions of endorsements and get out the vote campaigns, Gestetner added that “some people in leadership will sit this one out. [Some don’t want to] oppose an incumbent,” he said. “But also not to back her after the mess with yeshivas.”