Midterm elections are over, but RJC and JDCA are fighting one last battle in Georgia’s runoff

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican nominee Herschel Walker are set to face off in Georgia's Senate runoff in two weeks.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2022 17:30
COLORADO RESIDENTS vote in the US midterm elections (photo credit: REUTERS)
WASHINGTON – The US midterm elections are over, with Democrats securing a majority in the Senate and the Republicans flipping the House of Representatives. Yes, one major race is yet to be decided, as incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican nominee Herschel Walker are set to face off in Georgia’s Senate runoff in two weeks.

In 2020, it was Georgia that decided the Senate majority in a double runoff that sent Warnock together with his fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff to Washington, handing Biden a victory in both chambers of Congress.

This time, the majority was already decided as Democrats were able to flip an open seat in Pennsylvania, previously held by a Republican senator. Yet both sides are saying that every seat matters.

JDCA urging support Senator Warnock

The Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) PAC announced Monday it will spend a quarter-million dollars on two new ads targeting Jewish voters in Georgia, urging them to support Warnock in the runoff election on December 6.

Voting and campaign signs are displayed during the 2022 US midterm elections, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, November 8, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/QUINN GABLICKI)

“The 51st estate matters,” said JDCA CEO Halie Soifer. “The past two years have demonstrated that having a 50-50 seat majority is simply not enough to pass legislation and continue to make progress,” she said. “Democrats need that 51st seat to ensure we can continue to move forward, delivering for the American people.”

She went on to say, “There could not be a more acute distinction between two candidates than there is between Sen. Warnock, who shares our values and our commitment to democracy and support of Israel, and Herschel Walker who is a pathological liar and a hypocrite who believes in election denialism and support an abortion ban.

“This election, this runoff, like previous elections in Georgia, will be very close, and the Jewish vote will make the difference,” said Soifer. “So we’re targeting Jewish voters whom we know will show up to vote because they show up at higher rates. They will overwhelmingly support Warnock and that can make the difference.”

Sam Markstein, national political director for the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) rejected Soifer’s words. “Raphael Warnock is too radical for Georgia, and the RJC is deploying our entire Victory Team to the Peach State to support Herschel Walker for US Senate,” he said.

“RJC volunteers are already conducting extensive Jewish grassroots outreach – making phone calls, knocking on doors, sending text messages – with an emphasis on the week of November 28, when early voting begins,” Markstein noted. “Utilizing the most advanced, cutting-edge data operation in Jewish politics, RJC will be actively turning out Jewish voters for Herschel Walker and defeat Raphael Warnock – a rubber stamp for the disastrous Biden agenda that has resulted in skyrocketing costs of living, an unprecedented rise in crime and foreign policy that has abandoned Israel and emboldened Iran.”



