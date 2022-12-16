The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Ambassadors Herzog, Al Otaiba, meet Governor DeSantis in Florida

The two ambassadors traveled to the Sunshine State to participate in an event hosted by AJC, and met the local Governor for some 30 minutes

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2022 02:05
Florida Governor Ron Desantis speaks during a campaign rally by then US president Donald Trump at Pensacola International Airport in Pensacola, Florida, US, October 23, 2020.
WASHINGTON - Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Mike Herzog, met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as part of his visit to the State.

Herzog was invited together with Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US, to participate in an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) in Boca.

Following the event, the two ambassadors met with the local governor for some 30 minutes.

“I had a productive meeting with Governor Ron DeSantis, together with UAE Ambassador Al Otaiba,” Herzog tweeted. “We gave an overview of the Abraham Accords and the strategic significance and opportunities that they present to our region, the world, and to Florida,” the Israeli Ambassador added.

He noted that the two Ambassadors invited DeSantis to visit their respective countries in 2023.

“I also thanked the governor for his strong support for Israel and for the significant steps he has taken to combat antisemitism,” Herzog continued. “We look forward continuing to work with him to deepen the Israel-Florida relations and to connect Florida to the exciting new dynamic in the region,” the Israeli Ambassador tweeted.

There is a growing speculation that DeSantis, a Republican, is considering a 2024 Presidential primary bid. Last month, he won his reelection campaign with nearly a 20 percent margin – 59.4% compared to 40% for the Democratic candidate Charlie Crist.

Later that month, he participated at the Republican Jewish Coalition's (RJC) annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas. The West Bank "is not occupied territory, it is disputed territory," he said. "I don't care what the State Department says."

He also stated he was "the first statewide elected official to do public events in Judea and Samaria...because we understand history, we know those are thousands of years of connection to the Jewish people."

He was always a "big advocate" of the US embassy move from Tel Aviv to the Israeli capital of Jerusalem, DeSantis further said. "You gotta know the history...which is why I was a big advocate as a Congressman to move the embassy.

""They said it would spark World War III and they were wrong."

Ron DeSantis

"They said it would spark World War III and they were wrong."

In 2019, DeSantis signed into law legislation that defined antisemitism as calls for violence against Jews, advancing conspiracy theories about Jewish control and Holocaust denial. It also includes “applying double standards” to Israel “by requiring of it a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation.”

The bill also mandated that discrimination against Jewish people be treated the same as acts of racial discrimination in Florida’s public education institutions.



