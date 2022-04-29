Holocaust survivor Rabbi Natan Weinberg, 90, from Efrat held his great-grandson during his brit milah, as he was circumcised during the Holocaust Remembrance Day siren, a video posted on Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi’s Twitter account.

Weinberg, who is originally from Germany, was the sandak (godfather) at his 49th great-grandchild’s ceremonial welcome to the Jewish world.

What did you do during the siren?Look at what one Efrat resident sent to me:"My father, Rabbi Natan Weinberg (resident of Efrat), age 90, a Holocaust survivor from Germany, was the sandek a the Brit Milah of his 49th great-grandson during the siren of Holocaust Remembrance Day pic.twitter.com/umQJIukkX7 — Oded Revivi עודד רביבי (@odedrevivi) April 28, 2022

Every year, a two-minute siren sounds on the morning of Holocaust Remembrance Day, as all of Israel comes to a standstill to remember and honor the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust. The siren blares across the country and Israelis from all backgrounds stand in a moment of silence to commemorate the lives of all victims of the brutality brought upon by Germany’s Nazis.

Weinberg, however, was in a position where the brit could not be halted – and thus, Weinberg celebrated the beginning of a new Jewish life on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

While the number of living Holocaust survivors dwindles every year, Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics announced that the world Jewish population reached 15.2 million by the end of 2020 – which is nearly what the world Jewish population was just before the Holocaust.