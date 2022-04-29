The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Holocaust survivor holds great-grandson as brit performed during remembrance siren

Every year, a two-minute siren sounds on the morning of Holocaust Remembrance Day, as all of Israel comes to a standstill to honor the victims of the Holocaust.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 29, 2022 02:29
Israelis stand still as the siren to commemorate Holocaust victims sounds throughout Israel on Holocaust Remembrance Day, April 28, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Israelis stand still as the siren to commemorate Holocaust victims sounds throughout Israel on Holocaust Remembrance Day, April 28, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Holocaust survivor Rabbi Natan Weinberg, 90, from Efrat held his great-grandson during his brit milah, as he was circumcised during the Holocaust Remembrance Day siren, a video posted on Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi’s Twitter account. 

Weinberg, who is originally from Germany, was the sandak (godfather) at his 49th great-grandchild’s ceremonial welcome to the Jewish world. 

Every year, a two-minute siren sounds on the morning of Holocaust Remembrance Day, as all of Israel comes to a standstill to remember and honor the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust. The siren blares across the country and Israelis from all backgrounds stand in a moment of silence to commemorate the lives of all victims of the brutality brought upon by Germany’s Nazis.

Weinberg, however, was in a position where the brit could not be halted – and thus, Weinberg celebrated the beginning of a new Jewish life on Holocaust Remembrance Day. 

While the number of living Holocaust survivors dwindles every year, Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics announced that the world Jewish population reached 15.2 million by the end of 2020 – which is nearly what the world Jewish population was just before the Holocaust. 



