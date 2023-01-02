The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post US Politics

﻿New US Congress to be sworn in – what’s on Jewish orgs’ agenda?

For US Jewish organizations, the new Congress will mean seeking consensus between Republicans and Democrats to promote bills on issues important for the community.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: JANUARY 2, 2023 19:36
The sun rises on the US Capitol dome before Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in Washington, US, January 20, 2021. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
The sun rises on the US Capitol dome before Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in Washington, US, January 20, 2021.
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)

WASHINGTON - The 118th Congress will be sworn in on Tuesday, marking a shift in power balance on Capitol Hill, as Republicans will take control in the House of Representatives while Democrats will remain in control of the US Senate.

A divided Congress will require both sides to compromise to pass legislation and would all but guarantee that neither Party will be in a position to promote its full agenda.

For US Jewish organizations, the new Congress will also mean seeking consensus between Republicans and Democrats to promote bills on issues important for the community.

Fighting antisemitism, countering Iran, and providing security assistance to Israel remains a top priority for many organizations.

What do major US Jewish organizations have planned for the new Congress?

"As the new Congress prepares to be sworn in, Jewish Federations look forward to continuing working in a bipartisan way to promote the legislative policy priorities that help Jewish communities flourish,” said Elana Broitman, SVP for Public Affairs at the Jewish Federations of North America.

Elana Broitman, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Jewish Federations of North America (credit: JFNA) Elana Broitman, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Jewish Federations of North America (credit: JFNA)

“Among our top priorities are vital security assistance to nonprofits, strengthening government tools for combatting antisemitism such as strengthening the office of the special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism and expanding Holocaust education resources, providing Holocaust survivor services, renewing our commitment to refugees, bolstering a sense of belonging for all, and strengthening critical supports for education, health, and human services that our community and others need,” she said.

“Among our top priorities are vital security assistance to nonprofits, strengthening government tools for combatting antisemitism such as strengthening the office of the special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism and expanding Holocaust education resources, providing Holocaust survivor services, renewing our commitment to refugees, bolstering a sense of belonging for all, and strengthening critical supports for education, health, and human services that our community and others need.”

Elana Broitman

She went on to say that she was “heartened that leaders from both parties have been vocal about their support for Israel and look forward to continuing to work in a bipartisan way to promote Israel normalization and regional prosperity through expanding the Abraham Accords and people-to-people initiatives such as those funded by the Nita M. Lowey Middle East Partnership for Peace Act."

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations, said the umbrella group “looks forward to engaging with the bipartisan leadership of Congress to ensure the continuation of unconditional aid to Israel, to highlight the importance of the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism as a tool for combating and educating about antisemitism, and to help build the circle of peace between Israel and Arab and Muslim states through the reinforcement and expansion of the Abraham Accords.”

“The Conference of Presidents will work closely with our member organizations to encourage increased security funding for Jewish communal institutions.”

William Daroff

“The Conference of Presidents will work closely with our member organizations to encourage increased security funding for Jewish communal institutions,” Daroff added. “We will also engage with Congress to celebrate the close bond of 75 years of US-Israel relations, in tandem with Yom Ha'atzmaut (Israel Independence Day) this Spring.”

Dan Mariaschin, CEO of B’nai B’rith International noted that his organization’s top priorities this upcoming session will “see us pressing for de-funding of the UN Human Rights Council’s biased Commission of Inquiry, whose sole objective is to delegitimize and criminalize Israel.”

“On the domestic agenda, is our continued support of maximum funding for the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s senior housing program, focusing on meeting the needs of the growing number of seniors who need affordable housing,” said Mariaschin.

“Since the early 1970s, B’nai B’rith has been a leader in the Jewish nonprofit universe in sponsoring affordable, low-income housing for seniors,” he explained. “We sponsor nearly 40 such properties, housing thousands of seniors around the country. Since these properties have been built in cooperation with HUD, the housing is open to all, on a non-sectarian basis. In the Jewish community, which has a wide band of seniors, the need for such housing is ever-present.”

Jason Isaacson, Chief Policy and Political Affairs Officer at the American Jewish Committee (AJC) said that his organization will continue to work with Congress on a range of issues, including to support US and global initiatives to combat antisemitism; to counter Iran's nuclear ambitions, its regional aggression, its global terror campaign, and the regime's human rights atrocities; to strengthen and widen the circle of Arab-Israeli peace; and to maintain US leadership in support of freedom and democracy – “in Ukraine and wherever these fundamental principles are threatened.”

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is now in the process of developing the specific legislative agenda, and will focus similarly on the same issues, including strengthening Israel’s security, increasing pressure on Iran, including additional economic and diplomatic pressure on Iranian regime and resources for Israel to counter Iranian threats, and “building on the successes of the Abraham accords.”



Tags aipac Iran congress jewish federations republicans Democrats antisemitism US politics Capitol Hill
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
3

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
4

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by