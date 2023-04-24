The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
US says Proud Boys were 'thirsting for violence' as Jan. 6 trial wraps up

“For these defendants, politics was no longer something for the debating floor or the voting booth,” Mulroe said. “To them, politics meant actual physical combat.”

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 18:33
Members of the Proud Boys and supporters of US President Donald Trump show up at the US Capitol Building over an hour before supporters began to storm the building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
Members of the Proud Boys and supporters of US President Donald Trump show up at the US Capitol Building over an hour before supporters began to storm the building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021.

(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

 A US prosecutor on Monday said leaders of the Proud Boys were “thirsting for violence and organizing for action” ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, as the criminal trial of five members of the far-right group neared its conclusion.

Assistant US Attorney Conor Mulroe told a jury in a closing argument that the Proud Boys viewed themselves as a “fighting force” for former President Donald Trump and were “ready to commit violence on his behalf” in order to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

“For these defendants, politics was no longer something for the debating floor or the voting booth,” Mulroe said. “To them, politics meant actual physical combat.

Former Proud Boys chairman Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and four co-defendants – Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola - are charged with seditious conspiracy and other felonies for what prosecutors described as a plot to use violence to disrupt the transfer of presidential power.

What happened at the Capital?

Prosecutors say the group played a leading role in the Jan. 6 riot, when thousands of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's victory over Trump.

Proud Boys and supporters of the police participate in a protest in Portland, Oregon, U.S., August 22, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/MARANIE STAAB)Proud Boys and supporters of the police participate in a protest in Portland, Oregon, U.S., August 22, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/MARANIE STAAB)

Five people died and more than 140 police officers were injured. More than 1,000 people have been charged so far.

During the four-month trial, jurors were shown internal messages from Proud Boys leaders discussing civil war and physically attacking left-wing protesters and police.

Lawyers for the defendants have argued that there was no plan to attack the Capitol and have accused prosecutors of cherry-picking messages in an attempt to argue there was a broad conspiracy. Two defendants, Rehl and Pezzola, testified in their own defense during the trial.

Lawyers for the defendants are expected to begin their closing arguments later on Monday.



