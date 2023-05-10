US Rep. Rashida Tlaib's planned Nakba Day event in the US Capitol has been canceled, just days after it was reported first in the Jerusalem Post that it was scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy shared the news via Twitter on Wednesday morning, writing: "This event in the US Capitol is canceled. Instead, I will host a bipartisan discussion to honor the 75th anniversary of the US-Israel relationship."

Rashida Tlaib and the US Capitol Nakba Day event

Tlaib's "Nakba 75 & The Palestinian People" event was organized in partnership with organizations supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel, as well as with NGOs that have expressed support for terrorism.

Among those groups was Jewish Voice for Peace, which has glorified the First Intifada in which Palestinians killed close to 300 Israelis, and the Institute for Middle East Understanding, which lionized the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Khader Adnan who died last week after a hunger strike and Ghassan Kanafani, who orchestrated the 1972 Lod Airport Massacre in which 26 people, including 17 US citizens, were murdered.

Events at the Capitol Visitor Center can only be held by request from a member of the US Congress or an Officer of Congress, indicating Tlaib’s direct involvement in organizing the event.