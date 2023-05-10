The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Rashida Tlaib's ‘Nakba Day’ event in US Capitol canceled after 'Post' report

In place of the Nakba Day event, US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy will host a bipartisan discussion on Israel-US relations

By LAHAV HARKOV, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 10, 2023 07:24
Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attends a pro-Palestinian protest in Dearborn, Michigan, US, May 16, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)
Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attends a pro-Palestinian protest in Dearborn, Michigan, US, May 16, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)

US Rep. Rashida Tlaib's planned Nakba Day event in the US Capitol has been canceled, just days after it was reported first in the Jerusalem Post that it was scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy shared the news via Twitter on Wednesday morning, writing: "This event in the US Capitol is canceled. Instead, I will host a bipartisan discussion to honor the 75th anniversary of the US-Israel relationship."

"This event in the US Capitol is canceled. Instead, I will host  a bipartisan discussion to honor the 75th anniversary of the US-Israel relationship."

Kevin McCarthy

Rashida Tlaib and the US Capitol Nakba Day event

Tlaib's "Nakba 75 & The Palestinian People" event was organized in partnership with organizations supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel, as well as with NGOs that have expressed support for terrorism.

Among those groups was Jewish Voice for Peace, which has glorified the First Intifada in which Palestinians killed close to 300 Israelis, and the Institute for Middle East Understanding, which lionized the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Khader Adnan who died last week after a hunger strike and Ghassan Kanafani, who orchestrated the 1972 Lod Airport Massacre in which 26 people, including 17 US citizens, were murdered.

Events at the Capitol Visitor Center can only be held by request from a member of the US Congress or an Officer of Congress, indicating Tlaib’s direct involvement in organizing the event.



Tags Nakba bds Palestinian Rashida Tlaib US politics Nakba Day
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
×
Email:
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by