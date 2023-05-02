The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader dies in Israeli prison after 86-day hunger strike

Islamic Jihad officials had previously warned that Israel would “pay a heavy price” should Adnan die in prison.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: MAY 2, 2023 05:28

Updated: MAY 2, 2023 07:08
FILE PHOTO: Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Khader Adnan gestures as he speaks during a rally honoring him following his release, near the West Bank city of Jenin July 12, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/ABED OMAR QUSINI/FILE PHOTO)
(photo credit: REUTERS/ABED OMAR QUSINI/FILE PHOTO)

Khader Adnan, a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) political official in the West Bank, died in Israeli prison Tuesday morning, 86 days after he went on hunger strike.

The Israel Prison Service (IPS) said Adnan, 44, was found unconscious in his prison cell. He had refused to undergo medical examinations or receive treatment during the hunger strike, according to IPS.

Adnan was transferred to the Assaf Harofeh Hospital (Shamir Medical Center) while undergoing cardiopulmonary resuscitation but was later pronounced dead.

A warning to Israel

Palestinian Islamic Jihad officials had warned that Israel would “pay a heavy price” should Adnan die in prison.

On Monday, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said that the top PIJ official was in critical condition and could die any moment.

Protestors shout slogans during a demonstration in support of Palestinian Khader Adnan, a senior member of Islamic Jihad who is jailed in Israel, on June 5, 2015 (credit: SLIMAN KHADER/FLASH90) Protestors shout slogans during a demonstration in support of Palestinian Khader Adnan, a senior member of Islamic Jihad who is jailed in Israel, on June 5, 2015 (credit: SLIMAN KHADER/FLASH90)

Adnan was arrested last February on charges of membership in a terror organization and incitement.

A resident of the town of Arrabeh near Jenin, Adnan was one of the masterminds of hunger strikes by Palestinian security prisoners held in Israeli jails. He himself had gone on hunger strikes a number of times during his previous incarceration.

Adnan previously spent a total of eight years in Israeli prison on charges related to his activities on behalf of PIJ. He was arrested as part of an Israeli security crackdown on PIJ terrorists and infrastructure in the northern West Bank.



Tags Palestinian Islamic Jihad Jenin israeli prison service palestinian prisoners Hunger Assaf Harofeh Medical Center
