The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Miss Iraq who took photo with Miss Israel announces Congressional run

The model was threatened after taking a selfie with an Israeli colleague hopes to bring a "voice of reason" to the Democratic Party.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 8, 2023 03:37
Contestants Miss Iraq, Sarah Eedan (R) and Miss Israel, Adar Gandelsman (L) pose together for a selfie, during preparations for the Miss Universe 2017 beauty pageant in Las Vegas, United States November 13, 2017 (photo credit: SARAH IDAN/SOCIAL MEDIA/VIA REUTERS)
Contestants Miss Iraq, Sarah Eedan (R) and Miss Israel, Adar Gandelsman (L) pose together for a selfie, during preparations for the Miss Universe 2017 beauty pageant in Las Vegas, United States November 13, 2017
(photo credit: SARAH IDAN/SOCIAL MEDIA/VIA REUTERS)

Sarah Idan, the former Miss Universe Iraq contestant who snapped a selfie with Miss Israel during a competition in 2017, has announced that she is running for Congress in 2024, the Algemeiner reported on Wednesday night.

Idan, who was born in Iraq in 1990 but now lives in Los Angeles, will be running to represent California's 30th District in the US House of Representatives in November 2024.

On her campaign website, Idan writes about her childhood as a refugee amid the conflicts in Iraq and her work as a translator for the US forces operating in the region. Idan additionally mentions the story of how she took a selfie with then-Miss Israel Adar Gandelsman in 2017 and how she and her family received death threats afterward. Idan's family fled Iraq in light of the threats.

In 2018, Idan visited Israel, meeting up again with Gandelsman and touring the country. “I don’t think Iraq and Israel are enemies, I think maybe the governments are enemies with each other,” Idan said in an interview with Channel 2 News at the time. “With the people – there’s a lot of Iraqi people that don’t have a problem with Israelis, with the Jewish people.”

Sarai Sarah Idan former Miss Iraq participates in Mean Tweets Israel Edition (credit: HALLEL SILVERMAN)Sarai Sarah Idan former Miss Iraq participates in Mean Tweets Israel Edition (credit: HALLEL SILVERMAN)

Idan lost her Iraqi citizenship after delivering a speech at a United Nations event in 2019 marking the expulsion of Jews from North Africa and the Middle East following the establishment of the State of Israel.

“I don’t think there’s a better candidate to represent minority groups than me being an immigrant, Muslim woman and coming from Iraq, a country directly affected by US [foreign] policies,” Idan told the Algemeiner. “My voice is definitely the voice of the minority and in Congress, I feel like we need an Iraqi voice.”

Idan wrote on her campaign page that she hopes to "raise awareness about issues such as gender equality, refugee rights, religious tolerance and the plight of persecuted minorities in the Middle East."

The former Miss Universe contestant is also the founder and CEO of Humanity Forward, an organization aimed at "building bridges among Muslims and Jews in order to surpass borders and promote reconciliation, tolerance, mutual understanding, and peace," according to the organization's website.

Idan hopes to counter anti-Israel 'Squad' in Democratic Party

Idan added that she is partially running for the Congressional seat in order to counter anti-Israel voices like Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

“I just feel like sadly the Democratic party has been hijacked by loud voices of far-left socialists and I don’t think they represent many of the people with liberal views,” said Idan to the Algemeiner. “They have taken it to an extreme. It’s not only about social issues. Even when it comes to foreign policy and their involvement with basically enemies of the US and trying to always attack our allies in the Middle East [like Israel].”

“This is why I feel like we need a voice like mine because we need a secular Muslim. I want to be the voice of reason and I hate how ‘The Squad,’ whenever anyone questions them, [like] when they attack Israel, they always [claim] ‘I’m being targeted because I’m a Muslim, a woman of color.’ I just feel like we need someone like me who can literally say, ‘No, this is not why. I’m an Arab, Muslim, immigrant woman of color and I do not share your ideology or agenda.'”

“As an activist who is involved and comes from the Middle East, I would represent a more realistic picture of what’s going on rather than people who came here when they were refugees at a very young age and never dealt with what I went through and am still going through until today, me and my family,” Idan added.  “I have all this passion and I really want to be involved because I am directly affected by all these decisions, by what Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib and AOC [New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] are pushing. My family is in danger. I’m in danger. I’m not welcome in Iraq and I’ll probably get killed the minute I land there. We need secular Muslims [in Congress] and Muslims who believe in freedom and want to be a non-radical voice.”



Tags Israel Elections Iraq United States House of Representatives sarah idan
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by