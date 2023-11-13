A solemn pro-Israel event to address the “Israel-Hamas War” will be held at the US Capitol building in Washington on Tuesday, November 14 at 5 p.m. hosted by The Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) in partnership with The Jerusalem Post.

The event’s featured speakers will include family members of hostages currently held in Gaza as well as family members of victims of the October 7 terrorist attacks, who will also be in attendance.

Members of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus are invited, including co-chairs reps. Brad Sherman (California), Doug Lamborn (Colorado), Brad Schneider (Illinois), and Chris Smith (New Jersey) together with other members of Congress, Israeli representatives, as well as Jewish and Christian leaders will join together for a discussion on the current war in Gaza and the concern of rising antisemitism in the United States.

Also scheduled to speak is Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan.“I would like to thank the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus for holding this important event,” said Erdan. “The bi-partisan nature of faith-based diplomacy can be felt in legislatures around the world as we fight the biased and distortion we see in the United Nations.”

“The Congressional Israel Allies Caucus co-chairs and members are playing a key role on the political frontline for Israel in Congress right now, advancing pro-Israel initiatives, speaking out in the media, and introducing legislation to ensure Israel has the tools it needs to fight Hamas,” said International Israel Allies Caucus Foundation US director Jordanna McMillan. “We are honored to join together with The Jerusalem Post to host this reception and show American solidarity with the State of Israel and the Jewish people.” Advertisement

Critical pro-Israel initiatives

The VIP reception is one of many critical pro-Israel initiatives supported by the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus as Israel continues its challenging campaign to dismantle Hamas, and will follow what is expected to be the largest “March for Israel” rally this Tuesday in Washington. The Congressional Israel Allies Caucus (CIAC) was the first bipartisan caucus in support of Israel in the US House of Representatives, modeled after its counterpart in the Knesset, the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus (KCAC).| Ahead of the upcoming reception on Capitol Hill, IAF president and KCAC director Josh Reinstein shared words of gratitude for the vital leadership of the CIAC and for the solidarity of the American people.

“Thank you, CIAC co-chairs and members, for being a united voice for Israel as we continue our fight against terrorism. As a historic ally of Israel, the United States continues to stand with us in our most crucial time. We are confident that through our bi-partisan efforts, good will indeed prevail over evil.”