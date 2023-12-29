Rep. Rashida Tlaib calls Netanyahu 'genocidal maniac' via Instagram

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "genocidal maniac" via Instagram on Wednesday. Rep. Tlaib (D-Mich), was recently censured by other members of Congress for rampant anti-Israel comments.

Tlaib is a member of "the Squad," a group of far-left members of the United States Congress. The group has been vocally against Israel since its conception.

The Michigan Democrat posted remarks toward Netanyahu and other members of Congress who have met with him regarding Israel's ongoing war with Hamas.

“Genocidal maniac. Every member of Congress who sits down with this murderer is supporting a war criminal,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

She quickly followed with another Instagram story post. “I am so sick and tired of our country funding and supporting a genocide and war on children. Please don’t stop talking about Palestine.” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI-12) addresses attendees as she takes part in a protest calling for a ceasefire in Gaza outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

The comment came just a week after Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) met with Netanyahu. In November, a bipartisan congressional delegation met with Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Refusal to condemn attacks from Tlaib

Following the October 7th Massacre, Tlaib released a statement essentially failing to condemn the attacks. "The failure to recognize the violent reality of living under siege, occupation, and apartheid makes no one safer," her comment stated. Advertisement

Following her statement, a fellow Michigan representative, Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Mich), requested to formally censure her. The Republican representative was critical of her response, saying, "while we don't all have to see eye-to-eye on every issue, I'd hope we can all agree that the terrorist raping women, murdering festivalgoers, and decapitating babies is a crime against all of humanity, and we must be able to call out that kind of unbridled evil in the world."