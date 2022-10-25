The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
‘The Squad’ urges Biden administration to negotiate ceasefire in Ukraine

Members of “The Squad” – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley – were among 30 signatories on the letter urging Biden to calm tensions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 25, 2022 00:55
US REPS. (from left) Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, four members of 'the Squad,' have made a name for themselves in their bashing of Israel over the last few years. (photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)
US REPS. (from left) Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, four members of ‘the Squad,’ have made a name for themselves in their bashing of Israel over the last few years.
(photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)

30 Democratic US Congressmembers – most notably the young, spirited progressives who have become colloquially known as “The Squad” – penned a letter to President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday in which they ask the administration to avoid direct military conflict and attempt to bring Russia and Ukraine to a ceasefire.

Members of “The Squad” include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley. The controversial new-age liberal congress members have become known as vocal critics of Israel – with several comments that have even been regarded as veering into antisemitic territory

“Given the catastrophic possibilities of nuclear escalation and miscalculation, which only increase the longer this war continues, we agree with your goal of avoiding direct military conflict as an overriding national-security priority.”

A call for diplomacy

The congress members noted the difficulties involved in a settlement, particularly with the issue of annexed territories in the east of Ukraine, though also mentioned Biden’s commitment to end the war. While no concrete plan of action was presented in the letter, the congress members suggested that easing sanctions against Russia would be a natural step to take.

Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery during the conflict in Donbas (credit: REUTERS)Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery during the conflict in Donbas (credit: REUTERS)

“Such a framework would presumably include incentives to end hostilities, including some form of sanctions relief, and bring together the international community to establish security guarantees for a free and independent Ukraine that are acceptable for all parties, particularly Ukrainians.” 

“The alternative to diplomacy is a protracted war, with both its attendant certainties and catastrophic and unknowable risks,” the letter continues.

The signers of the letter also pointed to the food and commodity crises brought upon by the war as reasons to seek an end to the war. “Economists believe that if the situation in Ukraine is stabilized, some of the speculative concerns driving higher fuel costs will subside and likely lead to a drop in world oil prices.”

Members of "The Squad"

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, perhaps the most recognized member of “The Squad,” was criticized by protesters at a scheduled speech in October for “supporting” the war, as they accused her of not advocating hard enough for an end to the war.

The four anti-Israel progressives are all up for reelection on November 8th. Omar, Tlaib, Pressley and Ocasio-Cortez all won their respective primaries and are seen as large favorites to reclaim their seats for another two-year term. 



Tags Joe Biden Democrats Rashida Tlaib Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Ilhan Omar Ayanna Pressley Biden administration Ukraine-Russia War
