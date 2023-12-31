Mike Pence to arrive in Israel on Thursday

Former US Vice President Mike Pence will arrive in Israel on Thursday for a short solidarity mission following the October 7 Hamas massacre, The Jerusalem Post has confirmed.

He was invited to the country by former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon, who will hold a private meeting with the former vice president.

This kibbutz was one of the hardest hit by Hamas terrorists.

Pence will be the highest-level Evangelical Christian to visit the country since the start of the Swords of Iron War. He will also be one of the top-most level former politicians.

Who is Mike Pence?

Pence served as vice president under former US President Donald Trump and was unabashedly supportive of Israel during his term. Former US Vice President Mike Pence is interviewed by Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, in front of an audience at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, US, October 19, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

His visit follows a recent solidarity trip by former US Governor Mike Huckabee, who was in the country in December.

Pence was expected to run for president in 2024 but recently dropped out of the race.