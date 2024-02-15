US Representative Rashida Tlaib, in a speech to Congress on Wednesday, spoke of alleged sexual violence against Palestinians by the IDF while failing to address or condemn the sexual violence perpetuated against Israelis during the October 7 massacre in southern Israel.

Tlaib delivered the speech in response to the roundtable discussion hosted by Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Shultz on Wednesday. The discussions were aimed to raise awareness of Hamas’s crimes, including sexual and gender-based violence the terrorist group committed on October 7. These attacks against Israeli women have been well-documented, including eyewitness accounts and raw footage of Hamas atrocities.

Tlaib's statements

In a speech to Congress, Tlaib began by stating, “All acts of sexual violence are horrific. We should all be fighting to end it here at home and all around the world.”

She further commented, “While the resolution on the floor today rightfully denounces any sexual violence by Hamas, I am disturbed that it completely ignores and erases any sexual violence and abuse committed by the Israeli forces against Palestinians, especially children.”

Rashida Tlaib @RepRashida is the ONLY member of Congress who refuses to condemn Hamas’ rape. What an absolute sicko. pic.twitter.com/JOtba7BCWE — Ellie Cohanim (@EllieCohanim) February 15, 2024

Tlaib’s history of antisemitism and denial

Long before the October 7 attacks, Tlaib has been an ardent critic of Israel and the IDF. In early November, Tlaib was censured by the US Congress over comments she made about the Israel-Hamas War, including her statement of “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a phrase that is connoted as a call for the destruction of the State of Israel. The censure against Tlaib was passed by 234 to 188 votes, including those from her own Democratic Party.