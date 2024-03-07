Jewish Congress members condemn UN for taking months to finish sexual violence report

More than 20 Jewish members of Congress issued a statement condemning Hamas' gender-based violence following the UN's report finding "clear and convincing evidence" it took place, according to a release from Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Shultz's office.

Wasserman-Shultz and North Carolina's Rep. Kathy Manning (D) led the bipartisan effort. “The welcome conclusions of the long-overdue report from the UN's Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, which found ‘clear and convincing’ evidence of Hamas’ sexual violence, should finally end the deafening silence and outright denial, in too many quarters, of Hamas’ use of rape as a weapon of war and its crimes against humanity," the statement said. "It is disgraceful that so many international organizations ostensibly dedicated to the rights of women refused for months to even acknowledge these crimes."

The members of Congress said they are appalled that it took the United Nations nearly five months to believe evidence that includes photo and video evidence immediately after the attack. A PROTEST is held outside the Office of the UN Special Coordinator, Resident Coordinator, and Humanitarian Coordinator, in Jerusalem's Armon Hanatziv neighborhood, yesterday (credit: Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post)

This reluctance to acknowledge the truth was deeply disappointing, the statement said.

'We will continue speaking out for Israeli women who have been victimized by Hamas'

“We reject any attempts to justify, rationalize, or ‘place in proper context’ the crimes committed by Hamas against Israeli women and girls," according to the statement. "We will continue speaking out for Israeli women who have been victimized by Hamas and all remaining hostages, including American citizens, who remain threatened by sexual violence."