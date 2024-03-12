Eight Dem. senators urge Biden to suspend military aid to Israel, citing US law

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s interference in US humanitarian operations in Gaza violates the Humanitarian Aid Corridor Act, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and other Democratic lawmakers claim in a letter sent to President Joe Biden on Monday.

A statement on Sanders' website said the law bars military assistance to any country when the US president knows the government of such a country is prohibiting or restricting, directly or indirectly, the transport or delivery of US humanitarian assistance.

“According to public reporting and your statements, the Netanyahu government violates this law. Given this reality, we urge you to make it clear to the Netanyahu government that failure to immediately and dramatically expand humanitarian access and facilitate safe aid deliveries throughout Gaza will lead to serious consequences, as specified under existing US law,” the senators wrote to Biden.

Rising concerns about the Netanyahu government's actions

“Federal law is clear, and, given the urgency of the crisis in Gaza, and the repeated refusal of Prime Minister Netanyahu to address US concerns on this issue, immediate action is necessary to secure a change in policy by his government,” the letter also said. U.S. military personnel load aid packages into a plane that will be airdropped over Gaza, in Zarqa, Jordan March 12, 2024. (credit: JEHAD SHELBAK/REUTERS)

The letter was signed by Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Peter Welch (D-VT.), Tina Smith (D-MN), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Ben Ray Luján (D-NM).

Monday’s letter is the latest effort by more progressive members of the Democratic party who have urged Biden to reconsider military funding for Israel and to increase humanitarian aid for Palestinians.