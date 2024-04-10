56 Congress members call on Biden to halt transfers to Israel until WCK deaths' investigated

It is "unjustifiable " for the US to approve arms transfers to Israel in the wake of the strike against the World Central Kitchen workers, according to a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed by 56 members of Congress.

The Israeli airstrike that killed seven @WCKitchen aid workers, including an American citizen, was absolutely horrifying and unacceptable. Today, I called on the Biden Admin to withhold offensive arms transfers to Israel with @RepMcGovern, @Janschakowsky and 37 other colleagues. pic.twitter.com/7wKExWP6hT — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) April 5, 2024

"We strongly urge you to reconsider your recent decision to authorize the transfer of a new arms package to Israel and to withhold this and any future offensive arms transfers until a full investigation into the airstrike is completed," the letter said, "and if it is found this strike violated US or international law, those responsible are held accountable."

The letter cited the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, impending famine, and the growing death toll.

Letter says amount of aid not enough for Palestinian civilians

Biden's efforts to increase the delivery of aid into Gaza will not be sufficient to meet the needs on the ground, according to the letter.

The letter was spearheaded by Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), Rep. James McGovern (D-MA) and Jan Schakowsky (D-IL). U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS)

The letter, written on April 5, initially received support from 40 members of Congress, with 16 additional members adding their signatures on Monday.