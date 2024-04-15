House Majority Leader Steve Scalise previews upcoming week of legislation supporting Israel

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) spoke to the Post on Sunday night ahead of releasing a slate of bills showing support for Israel and condemning Iran.

As US forces intercepted missiles and UAVs Saturday night during Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel, Scalise announced he'd be rearranging the upcoming week's legislative schedule to bring bills and resolutions supporting Israel to the floor.

On Sunday evening, Biden spoke with House leadership urging Congress to pass the Senate-passed national security supplemental bill which packages Israel aid with funding for Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific. Humanitarian aid for Gaza and Ukraine is also included in the Senate's bill.

As of Sunday night, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is still negotiating with the White House on an Israel aid package, Scalise said, but there's a strong desire to get Israel aid passed this week.

Other parts of the Senate's bill are still under negotiation, he said. The US Capitol building is seen in Washington, US, November 16, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

"Talks are ongoing," Scalise said, "and it's hopeful that we come to an agreement, but we're not there yet."

Scalise said Republicans are drafting a resolution to condemn the unprovoked attacks by Iran and to express their strong support for Israel.

"I think it's important with all the noise coming out of the White House that Congress make a strong stand, that we support our friend and ally Israel during times that they're under attack," Scalise said.

Scalise said there are also a number of other bills, including some that increase sanctions against Iran, who the leader said used profits from their oil sales to sponsor terrorist organizations like Hamas and now directly attack Israel.

"If you go back to the beginning of Joe Biden's administration, he relaxed a number of sanctions," Scalise said. "It's a growing sentiment in the Congress that we need to increase sanctions. So we're going to be bringing a number of bills to ratchet those up and raise the stakes against Iran for their actions."

The first bill could be on the house floor as early as Monday night.

Israel's response

Scalise said it's not the White House's business to influence the type of response Israel takes against Iran or to try to limit Israel's response that is necessary to deter further aggression.

"This was an unwarranted attack directly from Iran. And whatever Israel does to respond is up to them and we should support it," Scalise said.

The White House shouldn't once again be calling for pre-conditions, he added.

"Israel was attacked unprovoked by Hamas, now they're being attacked directly by Iran. Israel has a right to self-defense and we want whatever measures are necessary," Scalise said. "And that's what the democratically-elected leadership of Israel needs to decide. Not any other country."

Scalise said the focus of the US ought to be ratcheting up pressure on Hamas to release the hostages and not putting pressure on Israel and the methods they use to "eviscerate Hamas."

Israel has made it clear they need to respond and wipe out Hamas to be able to protect the Jewish people, he said.

Ironclad partnership

Scalise said the United States stepped up and provided the right kind of support to Israel in helping take down the drones and missiles on Saturday night.

"That partnership between our two countries has been incredibly strong, and it's proven highly effective at knocking down missiles whether they're coming from Gaza through terrorist organizations like Hamas or now directly from Iran," Scalise said.

The US military and Israeli weapons systems are incredibly effective at keeping people safe, he added.

"We're going to continue that partnership," Scalise said. "As strong as possible in the future."