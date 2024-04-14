Progressive, moderate Democrats divided over Biden's response to Iran's attack on Israel

Progressive lawmakers who have been critical of President Biden's ongoing support for Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens are urging regional de-escalation and diplomacy following Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel.

One of Israel's most vocal critics, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), condemned fellow members of Congress and others who are calling to initiate war with Iran, saying doing so without Congressional authorization is "blatantly unconstitutional."

In a statement, Bush urged Biden to take "immediate steps" at the UN Security Council and G7 to "de-escalate and facilitate an immediate, lasting ceasefire in the region."

"Since the horrific October 7 attack, I have repeatedly urged an end to the violence through de-escalation, ceasefire and diplomacy and cautioned that war is never the answer," Bush said. "Instead, the US government has shamefully and unconditionally armed the Israeli government as it has committed war crimes, killed over 33,000 Palestinians, inflicted famine in Gaza, violated domestic and international laws, and increased the chances of regional war. This failed approach must end." US PRESIDENT Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office after returning to the White House, from his home in Delaware, on Saturday to consult with his national security team as Iran announced that it had launched an attack on Israel. (credit: Bonnie Cash/Reuters)

Blaming Netanyahu for the attack

We cannot allow the US to be dragged into war with Iran by Netanyahu's "reckless escalations," Texas Democrat Rep. Greg Cesar said on X.

"Iran’s retaliatory attack — also deeply wrong — was expected & defended against. We need de-escalation and a diplomatic solution for the safety of all people, including Americans," Cesar said.

Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) has been a consistent voice calling for a ceasefire in the past few months and echoed that call again Sunday on X.

"I strongly condemn the Iranian-directed attacks into Israel, and am thankful to the US military who were positioned and provided defense for Israel against incoming missiles and drones," Welch said. "Urgent de-escalation and a ceasefire in Gaza are critical to avoid wider regional conflict.

Democrats, however, remain split in their support and criticism of Israel. On Sunday morning in an interview on CNN, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said it's astonishing that the US is not standing firmly with Israel and that there should never be any kinds of conditions on support.

"I'm not going to be talking about conditions, ever," Fetterman said.

Fetterman said he disagrees with Biden about the US not providing any offensive support to Israel.

"I just think we should follow and have Israel's back in the situation. I don't agree with the president," Fetterman said. "That doesn't change anything that he's a fantastic president, and I'm proud to stand with him and campaign for him, and vote for him."

Fetterman said he'd never "capitulate to the fringe" which empowers Hamas and convinces them that they are winning the PR war.

"I think that they're going to hold on to the very end and I know why they're not willing to provide any kind of proof of life. Like what about the hostages? What's happened to them? Where are they now," Fetterman said. "Let's just bring them home, and then all of the harsh words should be directed at Hamas, which started this war and now continues to hold over 100 Israeli hostages."