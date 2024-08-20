'Why would you trust him': Rep. Swalwell releases anti-Trump ad campaign

Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell joined forces with writer-producer David Grae, editor Michael Lim and composer W.G. Snuffy Walden to release ads campaigning against another Donald Trump presidency.

The ad features a young girl and her mother approaching a school bus, which is quickly revealed to have been driven by a Donald Trump look-alike.

“We’re electing people, not policies. And so we really need to humanize this race as much as we can with stories,” Swalwell told Variety. “We have 30 seconds, not 120 minutes.”

“...This ad seeks to accomplish in the bigger narrative of why he is so dangerous and why Kamala Harris is the future,” he added, despite the ad not featuring Harris.

The Trump look-alike begins making out-of-the-box statements like “There will have to be some form of punishment for women” and “fire, fury blood bath - now get in [to the bus.]”

Seeing the unhinged nature of the driver, the mother said she will driver her daughter to school, adding “Can convicted felons even drive school buses” - a shot at Trump’s legal woes. Am arm dummy displays a design depicting Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Mexico Tattoo Convention in Mexico City, Mexico August 17, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/TOYA SARNO JORDAN)

The Trump look-alike then posted on X, something Trump became famous for during his presidency, before he drove away, lightly crashing into a stationary object,

The ad ends “If you wouldn’t trust him with your kid, why would you trust him with your country?”

Trump’s legal woes

Trump is seeking to delay sentencing in his New York criminal hush money case until after the Nov. 5 election, citing "election-interference objectives."

Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 18. That is two days after Justice Juan Merchan is set to decide on his bid to overturn the Manhattan jury's May 30 guilty verdict in light of the US Supreme Court's landmark ruling on presidential immunity.

In a letter to Merchan dated Aug. 14 and made public on Thursday, Trump's defense lawyers argued he should be given more time to potentially appeal Merchan's immunity ruling before being sentenced.

"Setting aside naked election-interference objectives, there is no valid countervailing reason for the Court to keep the current sentencing date on the calendar," Trump lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove wrote. "There is no basis for continuing to rush."

Following the first-ever criminal trial of a current or former US president, Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records to cover up his then-lawyer Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The payment was meant to secure Daniels' silence before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump a decade earlier, which Trump denied. Prosecutors called the payment part of a broader scheme to corrupt the 2016 election, in which Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.