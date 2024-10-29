Sanders pledges shift in US policy on Israel-Gaza conflict if Kamala Harris wins

Senator Bernie Sanders has pledged that a Kamala Harris presidency would bring a transformative shift in US policy toward Israel, promising efforts toward a Gaza ceasefire, humanitarian aid, and the rebuilding of Palestinian infrastructure while warning that a Donald Trump victory would deepen alliances with Israel’s right-wing leadership and lead to setbacks on issues from climate change to women’s rights.

In a powerful message to his followers, Sanders committed that Harris would work with him to pursue a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, a surge in humanitarian aid, the stopping of settler attacks in the West Bank, and the rebuilding of Gaza for the Palestinian people. “I promise you, after Kamala wins, we will together do everything that we can to change US policy toward Netanyahu,” Sanders said, expressing his confidence that Harris would approach the region with greater humanitarian priorities than her opponent.

Sanders highlighted his frustration with the administration’s support for Israel’s extensive military response following the October 7 Hamas attacks, which killed 1,200 Israelis and led to 250 hostages. While he acknowledged Israel’s right to defend itself, he condemned what he described as an “all-out war” on Palestinians in Gaza, leading to 42,000 Palestinian deaths and severe damage to Gaza’s infrastructure, healthcare, and educational systems.

Addressing his supporters’ concerns about Harris’s stance, Sanders stated, “In the Senate, in Congress, the Republicans have worked overtime to block humanitarian aid to the starving children in Gaza,” while noting that Harris and Biden support increased humanitarian aid to Gaza. Sanders drew a contrast between Harris’s stance and Trump’s endorsement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom Sanders described as a “like-minded right-wing extremist ally” to Trump. Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, US, August 22, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

Sanders addresses broader election issues

Sanders also addressed broader election issues, warning that a Trump victory would endanger women’s rights, the battle against climate change, and economic equality. He pointed to Trump’s recent rally at Madison Square Garden, calling it a troubling display of “extreme vulgar sexism and racism,” and urging voters to reject this vision for the country.

“This is the most consequential election in our lifetimes,” Sanders concluded, urging his followers to support Harris despite disagreements over Gaza. “Trump has got to be defeated. Let’s do everything we can in the next week to make sure that Kamala Harris is our next president.”