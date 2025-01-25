'We don't want to fight wars': Pete Hegseth gets sworn in as US Defense Secretary

Hegseth, a former Minnesota National Guard officer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan was sworn in by Vice President J.D. Vance on Saturday morning to lead the Pentagon.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Pete Hegseth has been tapped by President-elect Trump to serve as his secretary of defense. (photo credit: ROY ROCHLIN/GETTY IMAGES)
After being sworn in as the United States Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth told all the US veterans and members of the military, "We don't want to fight wars."

"It is an honor of a lifetime, sir, to serve under you. We look forward to having the backs of our troops and having your back in executing Peace Through Strength, in putting America first, and in rebuilding our military," Hegseth said in his official statement after being sworn in. 

Hegseth faced a ton of backlash after it was announced that he would be the next defense secretary. He faced allegations of drunkenness as well as other allegations of personal misconduct. During a vote, he suffered three Republican defections ending in a tie. Vance voted in favor of having Hegseth as defense secretary, breaking the tie.

According to The New York Post, Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Mitch McConnell (R-KY) voted against Hegseth's nomination.

Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth speaks with the media as he departs a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 21, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Nathan Howard)
'We are going to think about those warriors'

During his first speech as defense secretary, Hegseth spoke about how he is determined to make sure that every veteran and every US military personnel will be thought about and remembered.

"People don't know what they did in those dark and dangerous places, but I do," he said. "At the Pentagon, we are going to remember, and we're going to know. We are going to think about those warriors with every decision that we make."

Elaborating on his message further, Hegseth said, "We will put America first, and we will bring peace through strength."

"We don't want to fight wars; we want to deter them," he said, turning to Vance, who then nodded in agreement. "We want to end them responsibly."



